Who was Erica Hoy? Young Australian actress dies after fatal car crash

Erica Hoy, a 26-year-old Australian actress, was killed in a car accident on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman, along with her boyfriend and twin sister, on November 1, 2022.

Erica was in a red Toyota Prius with her twin sister Lisa and boyfriend Mike Reader when it was hit and forced into the path of a truck around 9 p.m. Carlie Eileen Richards, according to police, was behind the wheel when the incident happened.

The police also said that Richards tried to leave the scene, but was caught later. Richards was given a bedside hearing at Adelaide's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being judged mentally unfit to stand trial. The charges against her include reckless driving causing death, escaping the scene of an accident, and driving negligently.

Richards will also be charged with obstructing police investigations into the incident by allegedly failing to answer to questions or provide her name and address. Erica's father Greg spoke to The Advertiser and said:

"She never gave us anything to worry about. I'm glad she didn't pass away alone. She was a bright, happy, positive young girl. She was coming back from an acting course … when it happened."

Everything we know about Erica Hoy

Erica Hoy was an actress who appeared in a web series and a miniseries (Image via techstwo/Twitter)

Born in 1996 in the UK, Erica Hoy was a budding actress. Erica had a twin sister, Lisa. They were born to a Japanese mother and Australian father before they moved to Australia in 2015.

Erica and Lisa studied arts and language courses at Flinders University and shared an equal interest in films. Speaking about his daughters, Greg in a interaction with The Advertisers, said:

"They were soulmates, a unique artistic partnership. I'm just devastated by what has been taken away well before it was time. There were more adventures ahead. They came as a package pair – when they were working together, it was truly unique, it was like working with one person even though there were two people – and yet they were also individuals in their own right."

Erica Hoy appeared on a web series called The Reality of Humanity, which was screened at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2021. She was seen as a lead in the 2020 miniseries, Jo-Anne Spirit Guide. Prior to her acting career, Hoy starred in the school musical Alice in Wonderland.

Erica's net worth was estimated to be around $200,000, with acting as her main source of income. Hoy is survived by her family members.

