Who is Aaron Donald’s father? Football player to surprise his dad with home makeover in Secret Celebrity Renovation Episode 8

Secret Celebrity Renovation's latest episode will bring the audience a legend from the football field. Professional footballer and prodigy son, Aaron Donald, returns home to give his father Archie Donald a place that he can call his own. Pittsburgh loves the football player and it’s evident when he returns.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Professional football player Aaron Donald returns home to Pittsburgh to turn his childhood home into the ultimate clubhouse for his father; Aaron goes back to high school, where he is surprised by his old defensive line coach."

Secret Celebrity Renovation gives celebrities a chance to give loved ones who have supported their journey to fame a token of appreciation by surprising them with an over-the-top renovation of their homes.

CBS @CBS NFL great @AaronDonald97 returns to his hometown to tackle renovating his dad's house in an all-new Secret #CelebrityRenovation TOMORROW at 8/7c on CBS! NFL great @AaronDonald97 returns to his hometown to tackle renovating his dad's house in an all-new Secret #CelebrityRenovation TOMORROW at 8/7c on CBS! https://t.co/TQsfJvGmDT

The latest episode is set to air on Friday, September 16 at 8 pm ET on CBS Network.

Secret Celebrity Renovation Episode 8: Aaron Donald's father Archie pushed him to be the athlete he is today

The professional footballer is known for his lavish lifestyle and impeccable gameplay, and always cheering him on is his father Archie Donald. Archie, a Pittsburgh native, comes from a humble background. The 57-year-old did everything he could to help Aaron reach where he is. He was married to the NFL star’s mother till 1999 and together they have three children, Aaron, Archie Jr. and Akita.

Archie was very athletic and energetic and was not happy with his son’s lifestyle. He decided to train his son and the two would wake up at 4:30 am to work out before Aaron had to leave for school. This regime played a huge part in helping Aaron acquire the discipline needed to become one of the greatest footballers in the country.

Aaron has often credited his father for his success and is set to show his appreciation through a home renovation on Secret Celebrity Renovation.

As a child, Aaron along with his siblings would watch their father workout in the basement, they referred to the basement as “the dungeon” and when they were old enough to work out with him it felt like an accomplishment.

Aaron said:

"We finally made it to be able to be in the dungeon, it’s gloomy, it’s got that dungeon feel to it. That’s why we call it the dungeon."

Aaron’s father taught the NFL star that “hard work pays off.” He further added that his father always motivated him to push himself.

While Aaron is set to give his father a grand surprise with Secret Celebrity Renovation, this isn’t the first time the son is trying to show his father his appreciation. In the past, Aaron has gifted him a Doge Ram truck and a Rolex watch. Both of Archie’s sons together bought a house for their inspiration, a house that Archie currently lives in.

Aaron has once again taken it upon himself once again to shower his father with a gift that will leave him overwhelmed. He has decided to transform his childhood home into a clubhouse for his father.

While speaking to the Secret Celebrity Renovation team, he told Rob Mariano that he still wanted to maintain a dungeon vibe in the basement. Mariano said:

"He wanted to maintain that feeling of it being like a dungeon, a place where he learned a love of working out and he shared that with his dad."

In a conversation with Nischelle Turner while driving through Pittsburgh, she told him about her experience being there and about how much the footballer is loved. She said:

"Folks lose their minds. The prodigal son is back."

Secret Celebrity Renovation has previously featured celebrities such as Shaquille O'Neal, Kandi Burruss, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Annaleigh Ashford, Nathan Chen, Debbie Gibson, and Billy Gardell.

