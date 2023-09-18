57 Seconds cast list and characters explored

The upcoming Morgan Freeman starrer, 57 Seconds, is all set to arrive in theaters on Friday, September 29, 2023. The movie focuses on a tech blogger who manages to prevent an attack against a prominent tech guru with whom he's been given a chance to interview.

He subsequently finds a ring that the guru dropped and learns that it has the power to transport one back in time by 57 seconds. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the film reads:

''Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) and Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) star in this heart-racing action thriller. When a tech blogger discovers a time-altering device, he unleashes its power to rewrite the past and seek revenge against the ruthless corporate empire that destroyed his family. But his actions soon trigger a terrifying chain of events, propelling him into a pulse-pounding battle for survival where every second counts.''

The movie features Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman in the lead roles, along with several others playing important supporting characters.

The film is directed by Rusty Cundieff and written by Cundieff and Macon Blair. It is an adaptaion of E.C. Tubb's story, Lucifer.

57 Seconds cast list: Josh Hutcherson, Morgan Freeman, and others to star in new sci-fi thriller movie

1) Josh Hutcherson as Franklin Fox

Actor Josh Hutcherson stars in the lead role as Franklin Fox in 57 Seconds. Franklin is a young tech blogger who gets a chance to interview a renowned tech guru named Anton Burrell.

After managing to prevent an unexpected attack against the tech mogul, Franklin finds a ring that Anton dropped and learns that it could take one back in time.

Franklin's journey back in time forms the crux of the movie, and it'll be fascinating to watch how his story would pan out. Josh Hutcherson looks brilliant in the lead role, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

He's been part of a number of popular TV shows and films over the years like The Disaster Artist, Future Man, Across the River and into the Trees, and many more.

2) Morgan Freeman as Anton Burrell

Iconic actor Morgan Freeman plays the role of Anton Burrell in the new sci-fi movie. Anton is a famous tech guru who nearly gets killed in an attack, but is saved by a tech writer named Franklin Fox.

His ring, which takes people back in time by 57 seconds, plays a pivotal role in the story.

Morgan Freeman looks in terrific form in the trailer and promises to deliver a staggering performance in the movie.

His most iconic roles were in The Shawshank Redemption, The Dark Knight, and The Bucket List, to name a few.

3) Lovie Simone as Jala

Lovie Simone plays the character of Jala in 57 Seconds. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are not known at this point.

Simone has previously starred in Greenleaf, The Walk, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features various others essaying significant supporting characters like:

Bevin Bru as Rene Renzler

Greg Germann as Sig Thorensen

Sammi Rotibi as Calvert

Fans can watch 57 Seconds in cinemas on Friday, September 29, 2023.