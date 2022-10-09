What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8 air on Starz? Details explored 

Critically acclaimed crime-drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan is nearing its season 2 finale and will be dropping episode 8 this Sunday on Starz.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes place in 1990s Queens, New York, and narrates the tale of how Kanan Stark, the notorious power villain. Although teenager Kanan (Mekai Curtis) is largely innocent, his mother's way of life is steadily indoctrinating him.

Raquel "Raq" Thomas, Kanan's mother (Patina Miller), is a vicious drug kingpin. Together with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays), she operates a successful drug business.

With only three more episodes left, the potential for a dramatic and tragic twist surrounds the series plot now more than ever. It is always a possibility that some of the fan-favorite characters won't make it to season 3, given that creators are always keen on bidding farewell to a few cherished characters.

That being said, let's discuss the details of what to expect from Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8, ahead of its premiere.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8 details explored

Release date and timings

Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 8, titled A House Is Not a Home, is scheduled to air on October 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The rift between Raq and Kanan grows and Kanan seeks comfort elsewhere. Marvin lays low, waiting for the consequences of his actions to blow over and Raq sees dark clouds on the horizon."

What to expect from Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 episode 8?

From what the teasers have revealed so far, it can be said that a few members of the gang are in grave danger at this point. Although fans can be positive that Kanan and Jukebox will both stick around for the original show, characters like Lou Lou and Marvin will likely face potential danger here. Raq’s future also seems a little more ambiguous.

Moreover, there is a mention of certain "dark clouds" in the episode synopsis, which stands for the threat that envelops Raq. She recently had to deal with Unique and the New Jersey mafia while facing a direct threat from Malcolm Howard. There is also the possibility of other issues arising, given that her son's mistrust of her keeps growing with every passing day.

Palomar's connection with Kanan is unacceptable. Thus, Raq invading her space is justified to make it obvious that she is no longer permitted to be around her son anymore. Kanan and Raq's relationship will go through a tumultuous stretch once word of this reaches him, which will only exacerbate their strained relationship.

The promo also teases that the upcoming episode will find Burke and Raq in one of the most challenging circumstances as the former approaches the latter with some concerns. There is a high possibility that the whole situation will end up badly.

When it comes to other struggling characters, it is known that Lou Lou is coping with a complicated issue because of his recently deceased business partner, Crown. No one possibly imagined that murdering him would result in so many lingering issues. But the current situation is complicated to the point where there is no indication that these issues will be resolved anytime soon.

Recap of episode 7

In episode 7, titled No Love Lost, every member of the Thomas family took a step that would undoubtedly have consequences for them in the future. Kanan started experimenting with an intimate relationship with Palomar, his girlfriend's mother.

Raq, on the other hand, made the decision not to murder Symphony, but she started to pull one of Cartier's East Coast distributors away from him. Meanwhile, Lou Lou loaned Cartier money in return for a portion of the ownership of the recording studio.

Lastly, Marvin hired a mobster's son to kill an old foe, but the mobster's son was killed during the operation and the outcome doesn't look so good for Raq.

Catch the latest episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan this Sunday at 9 pm ET.

