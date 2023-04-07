A new world tour by 5SOS, titled 5 Seconds of Summer Show, has been announced. It will take place in cities across South America, North America, and Europe from July 2023 to October 22, 2023.

On April 6, 2023, the band officially announced the new tour on their Instagram page, stating that they will soon update the dates and venues for the South American leg of the tour:

The Citibank Cardholder Presale begins on April 11, 2023, at 10 am local time. Live Nation's presale begins on April 13, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed using the code VINYL. General tickets will be available starting April 14, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices for tickets are yet to be announced. All tickets and presales will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.

5SOS building momentum for their live album with the tour

5SOS will release the digital version of their live album for sale, The Feeling of Falling Upwards — Live from The Royal Albert Hall, which was recorded during their performance in the hall in 2022, on the same day as the tickets for the tour go on sale. Then, later in July, right before the concert is supposed to start, there will be a general release.

The full list of dates and venues for the 5SOS tour is given below:

July TBA, 2023 – Argentina at TBA

July TBA, 2023 – Brazil at TBA

July TBA, 2023 – Chile at TBA

July TBA, 2023 – Colombia at TBA

July TBA, 2023 – Perú at TBA

August 10, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 12, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 15, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

August 16, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 18, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

August 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 21, 2023 – New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

August 23, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 25, 2023 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

August 26, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

August 28, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

August 30, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 1, 2023 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater

September 2, 2023 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 3, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Red Hat Amphitheater

September 6, 2023 – Hollywood, Florida, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Hard Rock Live

September 9, 2023 – The Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 10, 2023 – Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 13, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 14, 2023 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

September 23, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal, at Campo Pequeno

September 24, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Palacio Vistalegre

September 26, 2023 – Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum

September 27, 2023 – Stuttgart, Germany, at Porsche Arena

September 28, 2023 – Dusseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Hall

September 30, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium, at Palais 12

October 1, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

October 3, 2023 – Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro

October 4, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

October 5, 2023 – London, UK, at O2 Arena

October 7, 2023 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg at Rockhal

October 8, 2023 – Paris, France at La Seine Musicale

October 10, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary at Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena

October 11, 2023 – Gliwice, Poland at Arena Gliwice

October 12, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic, at Fortuna Arena

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at When We Were Young Festival

She Looks So Perfect, 5SOS's debut EP, was released in 2014

5SOS is a band from Sydney, Australia, formed in 2011 as a collaboration between Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, and Calum Hood while they were studying at Norwest Christian College. They began posting music videos of cover songs on Hemmings's YouTube channel.

After inviting the fourth member, drummer Ashford Irving, 5SOS released two EPs and started a series of tours, including one as a supporting act for the band One Direction.

5SOS was signed by Capital Records in early 2014, and the band released their first major label EP, She Looks So Perfect, on March 23, 2014, to positive reviews. The EP peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian album charts as well as peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

5SOS released their eponymously titled debut studio album on June 27, 2014, to critical acclaim, winning several awards as well as peaking as the chart-topper on the Australian, Belgian, Canadian, Danish, Irish, Dutch, Kiwi, and Billboard 200 album charts.

