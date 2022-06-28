What happened to Ashton Irwin? 5SOS drummer hospitalised mid-concert

Ashton Irwin, the drummer for the Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday when he began to exhibit stroke-like symptoms in the middle of their concert. The concert at The Woodlands, Texas, where the band was playing as part of their current US tour, was cut short after Ashton Irwin started feeling unwell while on stage. The drummer is now on the mend after being taken to the hospital in a hurry. He has assured his fans that he will return to the stage soon.

The band, through their Instagram stories, updated fans on Ashton Irwin's health. They wrote:

“Last night’s show ended early due to a medical incident during the show. Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for the tests and medical review. Thankfully and most importantly, [Ashton] is feeling OK and recovering very well. We apologize to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short.”

Fans hear about Ashton Irwin's condition from him

Ashton Irwin @Ashton5SOS I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show there and then. I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body. So the decision was to end the show there and then.

Irwin, who appears to have recovered somewhat, took to Twitter to explain his condition to fans. He noted:

“I suffered from an intense migraine brought on by exhaustion and overheating onstage which made me loose [sic] my vision and gave me symptoms of stroke in the left side of my body."

Further explaining his condition, the drummer said:

“It’s always amazing to play a massive energetic show in every environment thrown at us. Unfortunately this time my body gave out due to heat exhaustion. I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I’ve let many people down. I’m looking after myself and getting rest now.”

Concluding his statement and thanking fans, Irwin wrote:

“This is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat. All will be made right, ticketing wise, and rescheduling wise,” he wrote. “I love you. Thanks for the love. I’ll be back onstage ASAP! X.”

The band on their Instagram stories added, noting that per the medical advice from doctors, they would have to postpone their upcoming show in Arkansas on June 28. The date has now been moved to July 26 and will be the last date of their North American tour.

“The new date will be July 26th so Rogers, AR will officially be our last show of the North American TMH tour! We are so sorry to cause inconvenience to your plans, but we promise for those of you who can still make it, we will put on the show of your lives. In the meantime, please join us in giving Ash the privacy to rest up and get back to full fitness … lots of love, 5SOS.”

Five Seconds of Summer to release new album, 5SOS5

The band is currently on their North American tour, which was postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic. They are also set to release their fifth studio album titled 5SOS5 in September. On May 11, the band released a new song called Me, Myself, and I before revealing the title of their upcoming EP. The song was preceded by singles such as Complete Mess and Take My Hand.

5 Seconds of Summer was formed in 2011 by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Luke Hemmings, lead guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood, and drummer Ashton Irwin. The quartet first rose to prominence as YouTube sensations before touring with the now-defunct One Direction band on their Take Me Home tour.

