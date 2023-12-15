As the world of fitness and wellness continues to expand, the demand for the most affordable sportswear brands worldwide is on the rise. These brands combine comfort and affordability. Recognizing the impracticality of spending exorbitant sums, such as $100 or more, on workout apparel, individuals are seeking more budget-friendly options.

After experimenting with different workout attire for a while, one can hone an insightful perspective on which brands merit attention and which ones fall short.

This introduction presents a curated selection of the most affordable sportswear brands from across the world. These brands have earned their place as trusted go-to's, offering a diverse range of athletic wear suitable for various activities.

Whether it's workout pants, leggings, or other sportswear essentials, these brands have proven themselves worthy of consideration, ensuring that fitness enthusiasts can enjoy quality and savings simultaneously.

DoYouEven and 5 other affordable sportswear brands across the world

1) Senita Athletics

Senita Athletics: one of the most affordable sportswear brands (Image via Senita Athletics)

Available exclusively for women, Senita Athletics is a relatively new entrant as a workout attire brand. The brand offers a comprehensive range of activewear at a price range of $20 to $40 per item, including leggings, sports bras, shorts, crop tops, T-shirts, tank tops, and swimwear.

Customers have praised Senita Athletics for its impeccable fit, particularly in leggings and shorts, providing comfort for both legs and waist. Senita Athletics caters primarily to individuals with curvier figures seeking workout clothing that combines style and comfort.

To explore Senita Athletics' collection, you can visit their digital-only storefront.

2) Old Navy

Old Navy: one of the most affordable sportswear brands (Image via Old Navy)

Old Navy, a renowned provider of affordable everyday wear, extends its value-driven approach to activewear for both men and women. The activewear collection of the brand includes fundamental items like T-shirts, tank tops, leggings, and a variety of other essentials.

Their versatility—pieces like knit joggers and high-waisted leggings make for excellent workout attire and provide exceptional comfort as loungewear.

You can find Old Navy's activewear offerings at their retail locations or on their website, starting from $10 to $30 per item.

3) Gap

Gap: one of the most affordable sportswear brands (Image via Gap)

GapFit, a part of Gap's activewear lineup, distinguishes itself from Athleta, Gap's luxury athleisure brand. GapFit offers a budget-friendly range of activewear options for men and women, including tank tops, T-shirts, and leggings.

While some women may find GapFit's selection of shorts lacking, their leggings generally provide a good fit. GapFit's workout tanks and T-shirts are affordably priced in the range of $15 to $20.

GapFit activewear can be found in Gap stores.

4) DoYouEven

DoYouEven: one of the most affordable sportswear brands (Image via DoYouEven)

DoYouEven, known for its stretchy fabrics and amazing designs, delivers high-performance activewear suitable for rigorous training. With its price range of $20 to $60 per item and tremendous durability, this is a must-have for weightlifters and bodybuilders.

DoYouEven's workout attire stands up to dynamic activities like squats, lunges, and deadlifts, retaining its quality even after repeated washing.

You can explore DoYouEven's offerings, which include pants, shorts, shirts, outerwear, leggings, and sports bras, on their official website.

5) Champion

Champion: one of the most affordable sportswear brands (Image via Champion)

Champion, a long-established brand with collaborations like Target's C9 line, offers a diverse selection of activewear for both men and women. Their specialty lies in base layers and basics, ideal for cold-weather outdoor workouts or comfortable loungewear.

At a price range of only $10 to $50 per item, Champion's range of base layers and socks, known for their affordability and quality, is particularly popular among customers.

Champion's native line of activewear can be found in various retailers and online stores.

6) FlexxFit

FlexxFit: one of the most affordable sportswear brands (Image via FlexxFit)

FlexxFit, a UK-based activewear brand exclusively for women, combines mindblowing designs with comfort at a price range of $20 to $40 per item. Although their fabrics are exceptionally soft, they may tend to slip during workouts until they become sufficiently sweaty to adhere to the body.

FlexxFit's sports bras, while comfortable, may not provide adequate support for high-impact activities like running. Therefore, customers often reserve FlexxFit attire for low-intensity activities such as walking and biking.

FlexxFit offers international shipping for its range of leggings, sports bras, and crop tops.

These brands cater to a wide range of athletic and leisure needs, ensuring customers can find suitable options without breaking the bank. Senita Athletics impresses with its fashionable yet budget-friendly workout attire, while Old Navy's versatile pieces transition seamlessly from workouts to lounging.

GapFit provides an economical choice for activewear enthusiasts, particularly for leggings and tops. DoYouEven appeals to those seeking high-performance gear at a reasonable price point, and Champion excels in offering affordable base layers and basics.

FlexxFit, while offering soft and stylish activewear, maintains its affordability, making it a viable option for various low-intensity activities. These brands exemplify the essence of affordability without compromising style and functionality, making them top choices among budget-conscious consumers in sportswear.