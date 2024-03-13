Carhartt shoes embody durability, comfort, and arresting visuals. The Carhartt brand is synonymous with functionality and durability. The brand has made a name for itself in the world of fashion by delivering selections ranging from premium workwear to high-quality outwear. Carhartt has released a diverse selection of shoes from work boots to fashionable sneakers. From navigating a muddy construction site to working long hours on your feet, Carhartt has shoes that will bring you comfort in every situation. This carefully curated list covers some of the 6 best Carhartt shoes to add to your collection in 2024.

This article reflects the writer's opinion only.

6 Best Carhartt shoes to avail in 2024

1.Detroit Leather Sneaker

The Detroit Leather Sneaker (Image via Carhartt)

Crafted from leather, this pair of sneakers comes in a brown and white colorway and features a light brown leather upper, inside footbeds that support the arch and provide high rebound cushioning, Carhartt LWD midsole that provides comfort, a full ground contact outsole that gives great traction, a fast dry lining technology, and lace closure. The Carhartt shoes have a low-top silhouette with a white midsole and a brown and white rubber traction pod outsole. They have resistance to live electrical wires and they are sold for $99.99 on the brand's online store.

2. Montana Waterproof 11" Steel Square Toe Wellington

The Montana Waterproof 11" Steel Square Toe Wellington (Image via Carhartt)

Crafted from leather, this pair of high boots come in an oxblood and dark brown marl colorway and features a Storm Defender waterproof membrane that is also breathable and allows moisture to escape keeping the feet cool and dry at all times, inside footbeds that provide arch support and high rebound cushioning, a lightweight EVA midsole that provides great cushioning, and a durable rubber outsole that comes with dirt releasing lugs and a ninety-degree heel. This pair of Carhartt shoes comes with fast dry lining technology and has protection against live electrical wires. It is sold for $194 on the brand's online store.

3. Gilmore Nano Toe Ripstop Low

The Gilmore Nano Toe Ripstop Low (Image via Carhartt)

Crafted from Ripstop nylon material, this pair of Carhartt shoes comes in a grey and black colorway and features a Ripstop upper with TPU mudguard toe and a non-metal safety toe cap that is resistant to heat or cold. Further, it also features insite footbeds to provide additional arch support and rebound cushioning, Carhartt LWD midsole to elevate comfort, a TPU reinforced toe and rand, and a traction rubber lug outsole that is durable and slip resistant. The shoes come with fast dry lining technology and are static dissipative that is they can reduce the buildup of static electricity. This pair sells for $114.99 on the brand's online store.

4. Women's Haslett Moc Toe Canvas Chukka

The Women's Haslett Moc Toe Canvas Chukka (Image via Carhartt)

This pair of shoes is made from canvas material and comes in a grey and white colorway. It features a mid-top silhouette, a canvas upper in a grey colorway, arch-supporting insite footbeds that provide high rebound cushioning, white Carhartt LVA midsoles, and a translucent slip-resistant outsole with great traction. The shoe comes with fast dry lining technology and it is static dissipative. These Carhartt shoes are sold for $99.99 on the brand's online store.

5. Kentwood waterproof 9" steel toe Wellington

The Kentwood Waterproof 9" Steel Toe Wellington (Image via Carhartt)

This pair of steel-toe boots is created from leather and neoprene materials and comes in a solid black colorway. It features a black PU-coated high-abrasion leather upper with black neoprene overlay, cement-constructed Carhartt Kentwood rubber outsoles, Storm Defender waterproof membrane with high breathability, and an anti-slip and durable rubber tread shed mug. This pair of Carhartt shoes is sold for $154.99 on the brand's online store.

6. Millbrook Steel Toe Moc Wedge Boot

The Millbrook Steel Toe Moc Wedge Boot (Image via Carhartt)

Made from leather, this pair of steel toe boots comes in a deep brown colorway and features a mid-top silhouette, and insite footbeds that give additional arch support and high rebound cushioning. It also features anti-slip rubber outsoles with great traction and flexibility, and fast dry lining technology. These Carhartt shoes also protect against live electrical wires and are sold for $159.99 on the brand's online store.

These Carhartt shoes are versatile, fashionable and durable, serving the wearer for different occasions and activities.