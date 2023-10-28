6 best Meg Ryan movies to watch before What Happens Later

Meg Ryan fans will be happy to know that the actor has a new movie coming out called What Happens Later, where she will be starring alongside David Duchovny. The award-winning actor earned global recognition with her roles in romantic comedies, many of which are considered classics by movie lovers around the world. Therefore, it is not surprising that fans are looking forward to the upcoming rom-com.

In What Happens Later, Meg Ryan's character is named Willa, who comes across her ex, Bill (Duchovny) at the airport. Both their flights get delayed, and they get a chance to reconnect and reminisce about old times. Fans will find it interesting that Ryan not only acted in the film, but she also directed it. What Happens Later will be released on November 3, 2023.

Ahead of What Happens Later, fans should make a point to watch some of Ryan's older movies that helped make her the star she is.

When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail and 4 other Meg Ryan movies that showcase her range and versatility

1) When Harry Met Sally (1989)

This is one of the first roles that put Meg Ryan on the map. Directed by Rob Reiner, this classic movie explores the age-old question of whether men and women can ever just be friends. The story focuses on Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) who become friends when they meet as young graduates. But when fate keeps bringing them together years later, they try and understand whether they want more from the relationship.

Intelligent and funny, it is a treat to see the chemistry between the leads who effortlessly carry the narrative. Meg Ryan's acting in the classic deli scene is one that fans won't soon forget.

2) The Doors (1991)

This is an underrated and must-watch movie, especially for fans of The Doors. Directed by Oliver Stone, it explores the rise of the popular American rock band and the influence their music had on society. Val Kilmer plays Jim Morrison and Ryan plays Pamela Courson, Morrison's girlfriend.

Even movie lovers who may not be ardent fans of the band will find the movie interesting because the lead cast did an incredible job bringing their characters to life. Another big draw of the movie is the music, which will, at least, prompt viewers to check out the band's albums, if not put them on repeat.

3) Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Another Meg Ryan classic, this movie pairs her with the equally talented Tom Hanks. In this movie, directed by Nora Ephron, Ryan plays the role of Annie Reed, a journalist. She feels a connection with Sam Baldwin (Hanks), a widowed architect, after his son reaches out to a local radio show to help his father move on.

Romantic, witty and relatable, there is something really special about this movie. It will appeal to movie lovers who have a soft spot for heartfelt romance movies. Hanks and Ryan are both experienced actors and know just how to hold the viewer's attention from the beginning to the end.

4) Courage Under Fire (1996)

Meg Ryan may be the queen of romantic comedies, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't explored other genres over the course of her acting career. In this war drama directed by Edward Zwick, she plays the role of Captain Karen Emma Walden, who is up for a Medal of Honor. And it falls on Lieutenant Colonel Serling (Denzel Washington) to determine whether she is worthy.

It is an intriguing film that explores courage, tragedy on the battlefield, and battling inner demons. Well-acted and executed, this movie is certainly one that Meg Ryan fans shouldn't miss out on.

5) Anastasia (1997)

This Meg Ryan movie is based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia. Ryan plays the titular character Anya who doesn't remember her past. When two con men come up with a plan to have her pretend to be the Grand Duchess to Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, she starts to dig deeper into her roots to find some answers about her actual origin.

A beautifully made film directed by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman, it is both entertaining and heart-warming. Meg Ryan does a wonderful job voicing Anya, an endearing character with grit and personality who the audience cannot help but root for.

6) You've Got Mail (1998)

Fans of Sleepless in Seattle know quite well that the pairing of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks is one that is not to be underestimated. They have great chemistry and bring out the best in one another, something that is quite apparent in this romantic comedy.

In the movie, Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) owns an independent bookstore, and she is constantly annoyed with Fox Books, which is taking over stores like her own. But little does she know that the person she is bonding with online has very close ties to the chain of mega bookstores that she hates.

Funny and warm, this is the kind of movie that will appeal to all movie lovers, even those who may not be the biggest fans of rom-coms. It is also a great option for viewers who are looking for the perfect swoony date night movie.

As Meg Ryan is returning to rom-coms after a long while, fans will be eager to see if What Happens Later can hold up to her older hits.