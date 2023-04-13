Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and 4 other on-screen pairs who could have played Jack and Rose from Titanic

James Cameron's Titanic (1997) is one such classic movie that can never be replaced in the audience's hearts. The film's famous couple, Jack and Rose, has been used as an example of unrequited love for many millennials. It is hard to believe that no one has cried in the last few scenes of Rose letting go of a dead Jack.

Titanic follows the love story of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is from a working-class background, and high-class society lady Rose (Kate Winslet). The movie is a historical drama that shows the two characters on the infamous real-life ship Titanic, which tragically met its end by accidentally hitting an iceberg. While the incident reportedly saw many casualties, James Cameron took on real-life survivor Beatrice Wood and fictionalized her story throughout the movie while portraying class bias and the tragic fate of R.E.M Titanic.

2023 completed 25 years since the release of this iconic love story. To make it possible for the audience to reexperience this doomed voyage, Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox decided to re-release the movie on February 2023. On the other hand, with the anticipation surrounding Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which will be releasing on July 20, 2023, viewers will see Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie on screen.

However, this pairing has led many audiences to wonder if the on-screen couple could be reimagined as Jack and Rose. Although the original cast is irreplaceable, there are many actor duos like Gosling and Robbie who could have probably been seen as the Titanic couple.

1) Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

The two actors have done a fantastic job putting out the “life-in-plastic” of Barbie. The moment of the teaser images and teaser trailers were released, this movie has made the audience incredibly hyped. This type of popularity for an on-screen duo is only enjoyed by a few pairings, including Jack and Rose from Titanic.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are both amazing actors. The Australian actress has had many Academy Award nominations with movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Birds of Prey, and many more in her bag. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling has perfected the role of a lover right to the T with movies such as Drive, The Notebook, and La La Land.

The two would have been a dynamic duo for the role of Jack and Rose from Titanic and would blend seamlessly in a reboot.

2) Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

There is nothing “crazy” or “stupid” about the idea of this couple from Crazy Stupid Love and the legendary La La Land playing Jack and Rose. Very few hold the special chemistry that Gosling and Stone have, and they proved it repeatedly to the audience with record-breaking box office collections and even a nod from the Academy Awards.

Both actors have excellent acting prowess. In movies like Blade Runner, Drive, and The Notebook, Ryan Gosling has become iconic for playing partially tortured lover roles. Emma Stone, on the other hand, showed her diverse talent for comedic timing as well as serious acting in Cruella, The Help, Easy A, and many more.

Given the chance of them replacing DiCaprio and Winslet's roles in Titanic, these two actors will make the sparks fly in the audiences’ hearts.

3) Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

These two actors are singlehandedly responsible for breaking the hearts of the audience with their respective roles in 500 Days of Summer. This on-screen couple also bonded with art, much like Jack and Rose. While the Titanic couple forged a connection through dancing and painting, the 500 Days of Summer pair chose The Smiths songs. After all, it is hard to find someone who will tell their partner that “to die by your side is such a heavenly way to die” instead of saying a simple “I love you.”

Since then, both the actors have come a long way. Joseph Gordon-Levitt climbed the ladder by establishing himself as a serious actor with movies like Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Knives Out, etc. Meanwhile, Zooey Deschanel took a much more comedic approach in her career with movies and TV shows like New Girl, Yes Man, Trolls, and Elf, among others.

Although they prefer a different niche within the Hollywood movie genres, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel would have been perfect for breaking the hearts of the audience again with their portrayal of tragic love in Titanic.

4) Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks

Hardly anyone from the 90s era did not worship Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks as the most exalted romantic couple. These two actors have rocked old Hollywood with movies like You Have Got Mail and Sleepless In Seattle. If there is anyone who can bring a different side to the roles of Jack and Rose from the Titanic, it has to be Ryan and Hanks.

Meg Ryan is famous for her roles in iconic romantic movies like When Harry Met Sally, City of Angels, and French Kiss, while Tom Hanks has been one of the top performing actors of all time with movies such as Forest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, A Man Called Otto, etc.

5) Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler

While taking a trip down memory lane, many Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler romantic movies come to mind that serve as the introduction to romance for many. The actors have had some of the best movies together, including Blended, 50 First Dates, and The Wedding Singer, where they complemented each other like two pieces in a jigsaw puzzle.

They have worked together perfectly, earning huge box office numbers and critics’ reviews to prove their place. Although the two actors have mostly done comedies together, they have high potential to get serious and make the audience weep with their powerful perfomances.

Adam Sandler has established himself as a veteran comedy actor through his roles in Hotel Transylvania, Just Go With It, and Coneheads, among others. On the other hand, Drew Barrymore proved her acting prowess through movies like Donnie Darko, E.T., Charlie’s Angels, and Never Been Kissed.

Just like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, Barrymore and Sandler would have been perfect to bring out a more fun and energetic side of Jack and Rose in Titanic.

Titanic is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

