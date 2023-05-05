"Let her age in peace": Fans defend Meg Ryan as recent pictures with Michael J Fox leave internet distraught

American actress Meg Ryan was defended online after her recent public appearance with actor Michael J Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan prompted insensitive remarks from some internet users. On May 4, the 61-year-old star attended the special screening of the Apple TV + documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie at New York's Lincoln Center in its Alice Tully Hall.

In the viral picture, Ryan can be seen dressed in a red sweater, black coat, and plaid pants while enjoying her time with Fox and his friends. However, Meg, who was last photographed in November 2022 in New York City ahead of her birthday, looked different than usual.

The actress posed with several celebrities, including Bill Murray, Mark Seliger, Katie Couric, Ali Wentworth, Elvis Costello, Joan Jett, etc.

Meg Ryan's latest appearance seemed very different from her pictures from her younger days, prompting several internet users to make unsavory comments about her.

Twitter reactions on Meg Ryan's appearance at Michael J Fox's documentary screening

After Meg Ryan's pictures from her latest public appearance went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed the actress for going under the knife to enhance her appearance at the age of 61 and stated that she should age gracefully like others.

Others called her "unrecognizable" and compared her looks to Madonna, joking that she and the latter have the same plastic surgeons.

However, several users slammed the critics for commenting on Ryan's appearance, asking them to "let her live in peace" since she seems happy and great.

Kirstie Allsopp came to Meg Ryan's defense

After people slammed Meg Ryan for her changed appearance, British television presenter Kirstie Allsopp came to her defense. On May 4, the 51-year-old personality quote tweeted an article published by Daily Mail Celebrity and slammed it for calling Ryan "unrecognizable."

While speaking to Porter magazine in 2015, Meg Ryan addressed remarks and speculations about her appearance, stating she does not pay heed to the discourse and loves her age.

“I love my age. I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I’ve become, the one I’ve evolved into. In my life I’ve been scrappy as hell, but I feel easy with things now. I think that comes with age. We get stuck in these conversations about looks and hair colour and our roots. It’s interesting and funny for five minutes, but it’s not that interesting.”

As per People Magazine, she also addressed that there's a "lot of hatred in the world today” and that it is easy to judge others.

“Imagine being a hater, how stupid! My women friends are not sitting around talking about… well, sometimes there are conversations like that, but the people I value talk about kids growing up, what kind of world they are going into, what we are eating, what we are breathing.”

Born on November 19, 1961, Meg Ryan rose to prominence in the 90s by starring in films like Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, and You’ve Got Mail. She will next appear in a rom-com titled What Happens Later, scheduled to release later this year.

