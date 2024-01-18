6 best New Balance 9060 sneakers to avail in 2024

New Balance 9060 sneakers are some of the best silhouettes released by the American brand. The 9060 sneakers are a reflection of the refined style and innovation-driven culture of the New Balance brand.

It was established in 1906 by English immigrant William J. Riley. New Balance started by producing arch supports and orthopedic products. But over the years, the brand has transitioned into producing athletic footwear that earned a reputation for placing importance on comfort and precision, earning a spot at the top of athletic footwear.

New Balance is loved by sneaker enthusiasts for its quality craftsmanship, innovation, and unwavering commitment to performance. From traditional designs to cutting-edge technology, these New Balance 9060 sneakers are a testament to the brand's pursuit of excellence and storied history.

Best New Balance 9060 sneakers to buy now

1. Castlerock and Rain Cloud

9060 Castlerock and Rain Cloud (Image via New Balance)

This footwear is crafted from mesh material with pigskin suede overlays, and it comes in black with touches of grey and cream. The sneakers adopt some of the classic elements familiar to 99X models and feature ABZORB midsole and SBS heel cushioning, providing additional stability and cushioning.

It further features a translucent CR device at the heel, a diamond outsole pattern that takes us back to the classic 860 design, and a tongue logo reminiscent of the original 991 lace. The sneakers are sold for $149.99 at the brand's online store.

2. Blackagate and Newspruce

9060 Blackagate and Newspruce (Image via New Balance)

This pair of sneakers redefines the elements of the classic 99X by warping it into visible tech aesthetics paramount to the Y2K era. The upper is crafted from mesh material and leather overlays, and it comes in black with a brush of blue, green, and pink.

The sneakers feature a dual-density midsole that has ABZORB and SBS cushioning, a logo inspired by the original 991 lace jewel on the tongue, and a classic 860-inspired diamond outsole. The shoes are sold for $149.99 on New Balance's official website.

3. Moonrock and Dark Arctic grey

9060 Moonrock and Dark Arctic grey (Image via New Balance)

This pair of sneakers is made from mesh material with pigskin overlays that add structure to the shoes. It comes in off-white with touches of grey and blue.

These New Balance 9060 sneakers feature expanded sway bars used throughout the upper, an ABZORB midsole and SBS cushioning that enhances compression resistance, cushioning, a translucent CR device at the heel, and a diamond outsole pattern.

The sneakers are sold at New Balance's official store for $149.99.

4. 9060 Raincloud

9060 Raincloud (Image via New Balance)

The sneakers emphasize the exaggerated cushioning platforms of ABZORB and SBS midsole and heel, respectively. It features a translucent CR device at the heel and a diamond-cut outsole. The sneakers come off-white with brown and cream touches, and the brand logo is grey. It is sold for $149.99 on the brand's official store.

5. 9060 Eclipse and NB Blue

9060 Eclipse and NB Blue (Image via New Balance)

These New Balance 9060 sneakers come in a low-cut silhouette with raised platform soles. They are crafted from mesh material and are lightweight. The sneakers feature futuristic tech aesthetics, dual-density midsole cushioning, a translucent CR device at the heel, and a diamond-cut outsole.

The sneakers come in eclipse and navy blue colors and are sold for $109.99 on the New Balance online store.

6. 9060 Nori with Bone

9060 Nori with Bone (Image via eBay)

This pair of sneakers comes in green with touches of grey and white. It features raised platform outsoles that provide extra stability and ABZORB sole technology that absorbs impact and adds extra cushioning. These New Balance 9060 sneakers are sold for $75.99 in the official store.

These New Balance 9060 sneakers encapsulate heritage and contemporary design that have become sneakerhead favorites.