6 Best Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers of all time

Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers, identified by the visible Air unit embedded in their midsoles, as well as their unique lace-up closure, have over time, proven to be one of the most coveted pairs of sneakers, within and outside the Retro franchise.

These stylish shoes have also received accolades for their durable upper featuring synthetic fabric, suede or leather materials, or even a blend of the three in a sleek design.

The visually appealing color schemes of the Nike Air Jordan Retro 6 sneakers have garnered massive followings around the globe, with notable figures like Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Mario, and a whole lot of other celebs seen wearing the silhouette.

Below is a carefully curated list of the six best Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers of all time.

1. Jordan 6 Retro "Dmp"

The Jordan 6 Retro "Dmp" (Image via StockX)

These pair of mid-top sneakers feature a lightweight and breathable upper, crafted from a combo of leather and suede materials. Contrasting the black hue of the fabrics, the Jumpman logo on the tongue, with the pull tab, and midsole, features highlights of metallic gold, while the outsole features a white hue, completing the overall colorway of the shoes.

Additionally, comfort was prioritized with the padded tongue, collar, and heel tab, providing comfort and support to the ankle area, with the breathable upper, enhancing ventilation, and keeping the feet cool at all times.

These Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers are priced at 63 USD on Stock X.

2. Jordan 6 Retro "Travis Scott British Khaki"

The Jordan 6 Retro "Travis Scott British Khaki" (Image via StockX)

These reiterations of the original 2019 model, feature a brownish suede material, that envelopes the upper, with perforations on each side of the sneakers, allowing for the inflow of air.

A rubber pull tab, in white and pink hues, is seen, ensuring easy pull-off and wearing, with the adjustable fit of the shoes enhanced by the zip closure, and the tonal brown laces. Also, a pocket, with a magnetic closure is incorporated on the upper, while a visible Air unit, in a red hue, is infused into the midsole, providing cushioning and impact absorption.

These Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers sell for 220 UD on Stock X.

3. Jordan 6 Retro "Pinnacle Metallic Gold"

The Jordan 6 Retro "Pinnacle Metallic Gold" (Image via StockX)

These basketball shoes come in a dichromatic colored design, featuring a patent leather material, in a metallic Gold finish, coupled with a whitish synthetic material, designed on the collar and pull tab. In addition to the colorway, the laces are featured in a different shade of Gold hue, while more highlights of white, are seen on the rubber cuplike sole that climbs to the toe cap.

These Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers sell for 265 USD on Stock X.

4. Jordan 6 Retro "Midnight Navy"

The Jordan 6 Retro "Midnight Navy" (Image via StockX)

These vintage-inspired shoes are featured in a high-top silhouette, built from a whitish leather fabric, accentuated by bluish details on the tongue, pull tab, laces, and cushioned midsole. The interior of the sneakers is incorporated with a padded footbed, providing the foot a cozy and soft feel, while energy return is enhanced by the visible Air unit.

These Nike Air Jordan 6 Retros are priced at 699 USD on StockX.

5. Jordan 6 Retro "Wheat"

The Jordan 6 Retro "Wheat" (Image via StockX)

Released from the 2017's Winter collection, these athletic-built shoes, are enveloped in deep brown colored leather fabric, in a paneled design, featuring holes on the sides, regulating a cool temperature for the foot. Also, these men's shoes feature a two-toned sole design, offering grip efficiency and shock absorption.

These Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers sell for 164 USD on StockX.

6. Jordan 6 Retro "Fierce Green"

The Jordan 6 Retro "Fierce Green" (Image via StockX)

These multicolored kicks feature a leather fabric, white hue, covering the upper, laying foundation for the neon green, and bluish accents on the laces, midsole, tongue, pull tab, and outsole, to stand out. Ensuring a secure fit, a white leather strap that overlaps the laces and tongue is seen on the upper, with the sturdy rubber sole assisting in the maintenance of balance and stability.

These Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro kicks are priced at 119 USD on StockX.

These Nike Air Jordan 6 Retro sneakers are sneakerhead favorites and have left an indelible mark on pop culture.