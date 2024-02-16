Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro is highly rated by sneakerheads and fashionistas, not because they are some of the oldest Air Jordan silhouettes, but because they tell stories of resilience, as demonstrated by Micheal Jordan as he wore the shoes for his third slam dunk contest in1988.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers inspired the iconic Jumpman Logo and the Elephant Print motif.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1988, the sneaker features a visible Air unit and a unique silhouette, making it a highly sought-after piece by all sneakerheads worldwide. The Air Jordan 3 has a vast kaleidoscope of retro releases over the years, and in this carefully curated list, we will unveil 5 of its best colorways of all time. These colorways reign supreme and have become coveted pairs with high popularity and cultural impact.

5 Best Nike Air Jordan 3 retro colorways of all time

1. Jordan 3 Retro Black Cement Gold

The Jordan 3 Retro Black Cement Gold (Image via StockX)

This sneaker comes in a cement black and gold colorway. It features a black leather upper with elephant print overlays at the heel and forefoot and a metallic gold color on the ankle collar, eyelets, and tongue. The tongue also has a red color accent that showcases the Jumpman logo. The sneakers have a white midsole and a grey outsole to complete the look. Rounding up the design with a lace closure, the Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers are sold for $160 on StockX.

2. Jordan 3 Retro Doernbecher Hugo

The Jordan 3 Retro Doernbecher Hugo (Image via StockX)

This kick was released as a part of the Doernbecher Freestyle XIX collection and takes inspiration from Hugo's favorite NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks. The pair of sneakers reflects the team's iconic colors and features a navy leather upper with a vibrant slime-green drip pattern and elephant print overlays.

The sneakers also come with glow-in-the-dark lace closures, a translucent hell tab embellished with Hugo's brand logo, an embossed Jumpman, and a tinted green translucent outsole with an "it's okay to be a different message." The Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers are sold for $345 on StockX.

3. Jordan 3 Retro Fire Red 2022

The Jordan 3 Retro Fire Red 2022 (Image via StockX)

This pair of sneakers is a re-imagination of the OG colorway from 1988 and it also comes with the iconic contrasting fire accents. The sneakers feature a white upper crafted from leather with dark grey elephant print overlays at the heel and forefoot and fire-red accents on the midsole and eyelets.

The kicks also come with a perforated leather collar, Nike Air sole, Nike Air logo on the heel, and a fire-red Jumpman logo on the tongue and back. The Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers are sold for $235 on StockX.

4. Jordan 3 Retro SP J Balvin Medellin sunset

The Jordan 3 Retro SP J Balvin Medellin sunset (Image via StockX)

This pair of sneakers is a product of the dynamic collaboration between J Balvin and Air Jordan, reflecting the sensational aura of reggaeton that is synonymous with J Balvin. The aesthetics of the sneakers is a reflection of the essence of Medellin, Columbia, J Balvin's hometown.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers draw inspiration from the ambiance of the city, the pair of sneakers come in ivory with brushes of orange, red, yellow, and black colorway. The sneaker features an ivory-colored leather upper with an elephant print overlay at the forefoot and heel, lace closure, and an off-white midsole and outsole. The pair is sold for $392 on StockX.

5. Jordan 3 Retro SE Animal Instinct

The Jordan 3 Retro SE Animal Instinct (Image via stockX)

These Air Jordan 3 sneakers are made from pony hair and leather materials and are presented in an animal print colorway with touches of black and white. It was inspired by the Atmos x Nike Air Max pack and features an upper made from black pony hair with animal print overlays.

The sneakers have a red Jumpman logo and a black Jumpman logo on the collar and back, respectively. The pair comes with a white midsole and a gum outsole to completely round up their look and is sold for $273 on StockX.

These Air Jordan 3 Retros have stood the test of time and trends. Proof that their designs are intricate and timeless.

