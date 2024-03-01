Ralph Lauren shoes combine timeless designs and iconic style and are masterfully crafted from high-quality leather that looks even better with age.

One of America's finest fashion houses, Ralph Lauren is known for its on-trend and innovative fashion products, ranging from its fragrance line to its clothing and footwear collections. From dress shoes to sneakers, Chukka boots, and boat silhouettes, the luxury brand boasts a wide array of footwear to suit individual preferences.

Check out the best Ralph Lauren shoes to add to your collection below.

This article reflects the writer's opinions only.

6 Best Ralph Lauren shoes to avail in 2024

1. Heritage court II leather sneakers

The Heritage court II leather sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These tennis-inspired shoes feature an upper enveloped in white leather material, detailed by the black accentuations on the laces, tongue, and the brand logo embodied on the side, likewise seen on the counter heel.

Prioritizing comfort, the sneakers are incorporated with padded heel tabs and collars, providing comfort to the ankle area, while the midsole is featured with EVA cushioning technology, providing cushioning.

These sporty kicks are priced at 95 USD on Amazon.

2. Faxton low-top canvas sneakers

The Faxton low-top canvas sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These low-top kicks are made from a black canvas material, serving as the base for the whitish and brownish highlights on the side, sole, laces, and tongue to stand out. More of the brown hue is seen on the interior of the shoes, featuring a breathable synthetic material, with the white rubber outsole, not only complementing the black upper but also maintaining balance.

These low-cuts sell for 56 USD on Amazon.

3. Train 89VLY sneakers

The Train 89VLY sneakers (Image via Amazon)

Presented in a multi-color design, these Ralph Lauren shoes are attired in a blend of leather fabrics, in white, red, and blue hues, alongside a green suede material, embedded at the front of the sneakers, creating a colorful contrast against the brown toecap.

In addition to the color-block motif, splashes of yellow hue are visible on the midsole and tongue, while "POLO" lettering is displayed on the counter heel, in a black hue. These men's shoes are priced at 148 USD on Amazon.

4. Master CRT sneakers

The Master CRT sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These Ralph Lauren shoes feature a monochromatic colored upper, in a black calfskin fabric, detailed by the reddish polo silhouette on the side, as well as the synthetic leather material patched on the counter heel.

On the black upper, "POLO" lettering is engraved all around. Facilitating the unrestricted inflow and outflow of air, the inner of the sneakers is lined by a black breathable mesh material. These kicks sell for 139 USD on Amazon.

5. Bienne boat shoe

The Bienne boat shoe (Image via Amazon)

Drawing inspiration from old-school aesthetics, these Ralph Lauren shoes feature a brownish leather upper, accented by white stitching visible at the front, and the black label tag on the side. Also to aid traction efficiency and stability, the shoes feature a tonal brown colored rubber outsole, while arch support is enhanced by the padded footbed.

These retro-inspired kicks are priced at 73 USD on Amazon.

6. Keaton slip-on shoes

The Keaton slip-on shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

These slip-on shoes are covered in a check-patterned synthetic material, in Blue, White, Grey, Red, and Purple hues. Detailing the upper of the sneakers, a motif of a Tiger's head is printed, with the brand name embossed in white hue, while an elastic gore is infused on both sides of the shoes, accommodating a close range of foot sizes.

Also, a non-slip rubber outsole, in a white hue, is designed to aid frictional movement on different surfaces. These Ralph Lauren shoes sell for 44 USD on Amazon.

These Ralph Lauren shoes infuse elegance and sophistication into classic trainer silhouettes, culminating in shoes that are sporty and dressy at the same time.