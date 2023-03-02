Nike Dunk Low "Black Canvas" sneakers: Price and more explored

Beaverton, Oregon-based footwear genius Nike maintained its position as number one sportswear giant throughout 2022 as it launched iconic makeovers upon its classic silhouettes. Now, the label is planning to retain its position even in 2023 by keeping the Dunk silhouette in the spotlight in the first half of the year.

The label continues to capitalize upon the current sneaker sphere trend, which focuses upon the Dunk sneaker model. The latest makeover to appear over the Dunk Low sneaker model is the "Black Canvas," which is classic and timeless.

The official release date for the Dunk Low "Black Canvas" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the sneaker colorway will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Black Canvas" sneakers feature white marbelizing details upon its upper region

The swoosh label launched the iconic Dunk model in 1985 as a basketball silhouette designed by veteran Peter Moore. The silhouette skyrocketed instantly in popularity due to its clean look, multiple cuts, and the potential of endless color-blocking schemes.

The shoe has been one of the most desired sneaker models by sneakerheads even after 38 years of debut. Its unique construction has led to it being made in endless options. The silhouette interested not only basketball sub-label but skateboarding and lifestyle sub-labels as well. The official swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker sphere as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

The OG basketball silhouette has been further constructed in multiple iterations including SB Dunk, EMB, Remastered, Disrupt, High-top, and Low-top. The latter of which is being clad in the latest "Black Canvas" makeover, which is sleek to look at. The swoosh label unveiled the popular silhouette in a black canvas build.

The upper part of the sneaker is constructed with a futuristic marbelizing white feature across the entire upper for added highlights. The shoe's iconic swoosh logos upon the lateral and medial profiles are constructed out of black leather material.

The black hue continues upon the plain cotton laces. The shoe also features "Nike" lettering branding debossed in black hue upon tongue tags and heel tabs. The sneaker features black sockliners, along with a contrasting "Nike" lettering branding in a white hue. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The shoe features a similar white/black makeover as the Dunk Panda and competes to give off a futuristic vibe. The Dunk Low "Black Canvas" sneakers give a 360 degree perspective of the shoe in action and is rumored to drop via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023 at a retail price of $110.

