6 most expensive Piaget watches of all time

Some of the most expensive Piaget watches are more than just timepieces; they're wearable masterpieces with unique components and sturdy designs. These coveted timepieces represent Piaget's rich past, flawlessly merging cutting-edge technology with time-honored traditions.

Piaget, known for its precision and elegance, continues to be a pioneer in the luxury watch market. Below-mentioned are the six most expensive Piaget creations, demonstrating their flawless blend of new design and classical attractiveness.

These timepieces, made in limited quantities, represent exclusivity, changing ownership into a symbol of prestige and a sound investment. Their exclusivity heightens the attraction of these outstanding timepieces.

Piaget Galaxy Lady’s Bracelet Watch and five other most expensive Piaget watches

1) Piaget 1990 Gentleman’s Bracelet Watch

Piaget 1990 Gentleman’s Bracelet Watch (Image via Piaget)

The men's Piaget Gentleman's Bracelet Watch is the pinnacle of traditional design, and its price points appropriately reflect its remarkable attributes. The exquisitely crafted 18K gold watch radiates elegance and displays exceptional craftsmanship.

Being one of the most expensive Piaget watches, this one is a monument to unmatched elegance, much like Omega watches. This vintage watch, which costs $103,950, represents luxury and style.

2) Piaget Ruby Set Bracelet Watch

Piaget Ruby Set Bracelet Watch (Image via Piaget)

Designed for elegant women, this watch is an absolute jewel and one of the most expensive Piaget watches. It was created in 1999 and features a spectacular collection of rare jewels, including emeralds, rubies, and diamonds. The 18K gold bracelet, embellished with brilliant diamonds, gives an extra layer of attractiveness. This masterpiece is priced at $111,507.

3) Piaget Galaxy Lady’s Bracelet Watch

Piaget Galaxy Lady’s Bracelet Watch (Image via Piaget)

A marvel of human ingenuity, this watch has two rows of approximately 29 carats' worth of diamonds set in a black onyx dial and five rows of baguette-cut diamonds overall. Being one of the most expensive watches by Piaget, this is made of 18K white gold and exudes elegance. Galaxy Lady’s Bracelet Watch is sold at $116,059.

4) Piaget Lady’s Diamond Set Bracelet Watch

Piaget Lady’s Diamond Set Bracelet Watch (Image via Piaget)

This exquisite timepiece, suggestive of fine art, appears more suited to a gallery than a wrist. Nonetheless, it sticks out as exceedingly true. Made in 1992, it has an 18K white gold case with baguette-cut diamonds along the borders.

Being one of the most expensive Piaget watches, this timepiece has a black Onyx face and an 18K white gold band set with rows of baguette-cut diamonds. It is priced at $126,204.

5) Bulgari Piaget Enamel and Diamond Wristwatch

Bulgari Piaget Enamel and Diamond Wristwatch (Image via Piaget)

Being one of the most expensive Piaget watches, this one-of-a-kind watch is a real masterpiece. It is shaped like a serpent and has beautiful translucent enamel scales in blue and green with diamond-studded eyes. The head of the serpent may be opened to reveal the watch dial. This watch is priced at $220,392.

6) Bulgari Piaget Gold Diamond Bracelet Watch

Bulgari Piaget Gold Diamond Bracelet Watch (Piaget)

After working together on a massive project, Bulgari and Piaget created the ultimate watch for Piaget's premium line: a stunning serpent-themed timepiece. It is one of the most expensive Piaget watches, distinguished by its exquisite workmanship.

The clever dial placement in the snake's jaws adds to its allure. This exquisite timepiece, priced at $378,020, exemplifies the brand's commitment to richness and elegance.

Final thoughts

The most expensive Piaget watches blend innovation and tradition, creating unique masterpieces that pay homage to the brand's rich heritage. A Piaget watch is an investment in style and a testament to your everlasting passion for luxury beyond simply treating yourself to a treasured accessory.

