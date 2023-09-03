6ixtynin9 The Series cast list: Who stars in Netflix's Thai series?

Netflix's new Thai series, 6ixtynin9 The Series, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. The show focuses on a woman who discovers a mysterious package on her doorstep, following which, her life takes a dramatic turn. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Netflix's YouTube channel:

''An adaptation of Pen-Ek Ratanaruang’s hit film “6ixtynin9”, a woman, fired from a financial corporation, returns home with no money. However, she finds a box with a fortune in front of her door, and decides to keep it. However, the people that left it there soon want it back.''

The series stars Davika Hoorne in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting roles. The show is based on the popular Thai movie of the same name.

Netflix's 6ixtynin9 The Series cast list: Davika Hoorne and others to feature in new series

1) Davika Hoorne

Davika Hoorne essays the lead role of the protagonist in Netflix's 6ixtynin9: The Series. She's the young woman who receives a mysterious package on her doorstep, after which, her life takes a devastating turn. It'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the narrative.

Davika Hoorne looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, promising to deliver a haunting performance. Apart from 6ixtynin9 The Series, Hoorne has starred in quite a few TV shows and films like Heart Attack, Astrophile, Love Hurts, and My Ambulance, to name a few.

2) Patara Eksangkul

Patara Eksangkul is also part of 6ixtynin9 The Series cast, although more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under wraps. However, viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

He looks quite impressive in the trailer, and fans can look forward to a memorable performance from him in the show. Eksangkul has previously appeared in Midnight Museum, Mama Gogo, The Revenge, and many more.

3) Pruet Nakprad

Actor Pruet Nakprad also stars in the upcoming Thai series. Apart from that, not much else is known about his character, but he reportedly plays an important role in the show.

Pruet Nakprad is known for his performance in Where We Belong, wherein he portrayed the character of Mr. Karn, for which he received critical acclaim. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the new Netflix show.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars many others playing crucial supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Trisanu Soranun

Thanaporn Rattanasasiwimon

Pemika Wongsurakarn

Chanan Tokrisna

TH Dave

Torphong Kul-on

Poochit Jansong

Ploy Horwang

Chansit Suwanke

The official trailer for 6ixtynin9 The Series offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the show. The trailer straightaway establishes the premise as it shows the protagonist receiving a mysterious package on her doorstep.

However, it subsequently depicts how her life takes a nightmarish turn later on. The trailer maintains a creepy and haunting tone that fans of character-driven thriller series would certainly enjoy.

Viewers can stream all the episodes of 6ixtynin9 The Series on Netflix on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.