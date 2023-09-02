What/If season 2 on Netflix: Everything we know so far 

Fans have been wondering if they are ever getting more of What/If on Netflix. Well, as of now, there's no official word on season 2. When the show first came out, it was labeled as a miniseries, which typically means it was meant to be a one-season deal without any follow-ups in mind.

It's been a couple of years since the debut of the first season, and the lack of renewal news suggests Netflix might not have it in their future plans. So, for now, we'll just have to wait and see.

What's in store for a potential What/If season 2?

Netflix remains tight-lipped about the future of this intriguing but divisive drama. With the streaming giant keeping its viewership numbers under wraps, it's hard to gauge the show's popularity accurately. As a result, there's no clear indication of whether What/If will make a comeback for a second season. For now, all we can do is keep an eye on updates for any news regarding What/If's fate.

Fans are understandably eager to know what's next after the jaw-dropping events of the first season. Anne Montgomery, portrayed by Zellweger, was believed to have met her demise in a fiery blaze, but she reappeared alive and well, throwing everyone for a loop. The big question is how she pulled off her escape from such a dire situation.

The aftermath of Dr. Ian Harris's death will also be a key point of interest. Angela's act of self-defense left the doctor with a severe headache (from a bullet), all thanks to a bear trap. Will there be consequences for Angela?

Then there's the matter of Lisa and Sean's relationship. Can they reconcile after their emotional journey? And let's not forget about Marcos and Lionel's marriage—how will that turn out, especially with the potential involvement of Kevin?

While Netflix hasn't officially confirmed a second season, creator Mike Kelley is enthusiastic about the idea, ready to take viewers on another thrilling ride if given the chance. And if we do get a season 2, it might take us to a whole new universe of stories, unconnected to the previous season, following in the footsteps of anthology series such as American Horror Story.

Returning faces in What/If season 2

While a potential second season of What/If would introduce new characters and stories, show creator Mike Kelley has hinted that familiar faces, such as Renée Zellweger, could make a return. If schedules align and the actors are on board, we might see a twist akin to American Horror Story, where actors take on different roles each season.

The ensemble cast, including Jane Levy, Blake Jenner, Keith Powers, Samantha Marie Ware, Juan Castano, John Clarence Stewart, Daniella Pineda, Saamer Usmani, Derek Smith, and Gabriel Mann, could potentially reprise their roles or take on new ones in this intriguing series.

While the specifics of season 2's plot are still a mystery, one thing is certain: What/If is all about moral dilemmas and tough decisions. The characters will likely face more complex choices, and viewers will find themselves pondering the same ethical questions.