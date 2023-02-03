7 artists who’ve won the most Grammys ever

With the conclusion of the Oscars and Golden Globes, we are looking forward to the Grammys 2023 next.

Scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 5, 2023), the biggest music award ceremony will be hosted by the three-time host, the comedian Trevor Noah. The ceremony will be broadcast live from 8 pm ET on CBS and the Paramount Plus streaming website.

A number of big names, albums, and songs have been nominated for the award this year, and the competition will prove to be tough at the 65th Annual Grammy Award ceremony.

Top 7 Grammy winners who took away the most number of Grammys

Before the ceremony airs and the records are made and broken, here is a list of the top 7 Grammy winners of all time.

Georg Solti: 31

The late conductor Georg Solti has managed to hold on to the record for the most Grammy Awards won in any genre. With 31 awards to his name, Solti is leading the list of most Grammys won ever.

Solti has the most wins in the Classical Field and his last win was in 1997 for Best Opera Recording for Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg.

Quincy Jones: 28

Quincy Jones' diverse career as an artist, arranger, and producer has brought him 28 awards. His vast field of work spans more than 10 genres, from Children's to Jazz, Pop, Rap, R&B, and more.

The composer has recently won the award in the category of Best Music Film at the 61st Grammy Awards. Jones is also one of only 15 artists who were honored with the Grammy Legend Award.

Beyoncé: 28

Next in line is none other than Beyoncé with 28 wins. Although she may not hold the record for the most number of wins, the popular singer is the most-awarded female artist in the history of Grammy awards.

She is also tied with Adele for the most number of Grammys won in one night by a woman and has also amassed 79 nominations for the Grammy, which is more than any other female artist.

Alison Krauss: 27

Alison Krauss comes next in line with 27 Grammy awards and holds the record for the female artist with the most awards in the Country Field. Of her 27 wins, Krauss shares 14 of them with her backing band of nearly 30 years, Union Station.

Chick Corea: 27

Musician Chick Corea also has 27 wins to his name and he is currently the artist with the most jazz Grammy wins. His Latin Jazz piano styling, compositions, and arrangements have earned Corea four Latin Grammy Awards.

Pierre Boulez: 26

With 26 Grammys, Pierre Boulez comes next in line. He is critically acclaimed for primarily conducting the work of renowned 20th-century composers such as Bela Bartók, Alban Berg, and Claude Debussy. Boulez was awarded The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Vladimir Horowitz, 25

Seventh in line is the late virtuoso pianist/composer Vladimir Horowitz, who earned a Grammy in every decade from the 1960s to the 1990s. He was also honored with a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990 and five of his recordings are in the Grammy Hall Of Fame.

Watch this space to know more about who takes away the most number of Grammys this year at the 65th award ceremony.

