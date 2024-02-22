Air Jordan 11 sneakers, an iconic innovation by Tinker Hatfield, are some of the most well-recognized pairs of basketball shoes in the sneaker universe.

These mid-cut shoes are known for their classic designs, featuring glossy leather or suede material, with branding details like the Jumpman silhouette and other subtle detailings, ensuring a minimalistic, but endearing appeal.

The athletic builds of these kicks prioritize comfort with the carbon fiber tech incorporated in their midsoles, as well as the Nike Air technology, providing cushioning and shock control, making them must-haves for athletes and sneakers lovers alike.

In this carefully curated article, we shall explore the seven best Air Jordan 11 sneakers to avail in 2024.

This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite silhouettes. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best Air Jordan 11 sneakers to avail in 2024

1. Jordan 11 retro "DMP Gratitude"

The Jordan 11 retro "DMP Gratitude" (Image via StockX)

Presented with a two-toned upper, these mid-tops are dressed in a white calfskin fabric, accentuated by the black wavy-designed patent leather material, that wraps around the front of the upper to the back. More highlights of black hue can be seen on the collar and counter-heel, while the Jumpman logo is visible on the upper in a golden hue.

These Air Jordan 11 sneakers not only look good, but they also feature beige-colored lugged rubber outsoles, with a responsive midsole to aid impact absorption.

These pair of mid-cuts are priced at 109 USD on Stock X.

2. Jordan 11 "Cool Grey"

The Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" (Image via StockX)

These iterations of the 2001 original, are crafted from a combo of a greyish synthetic material, with patent leather, in a tonal grey hue, laying the foundation for the whitish accents on the laces, brand logo, and rubber sole to stand out.

These kicks are equipped with a padded footbed, providing a soft and comfy feel to the foot, making long wear possible, while the padded collar and heel tab, offer support and comfort to the ankle area.

These Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for 143 USD on Stock X.

3. Jordan 11 "Win like 96"

The Jordan 11 "Win like 96" (Image via StockX)

Inspired by Michael Jordan's 90s historical feats, these shoes feature lightweight uppers made from a blend of a breathable mesh material and patent leather fabric, enveloped in a red hue, with matching red laces, allowing for a customizable fit.

Contrasting the reddish upper, the sole is featured in a white hue, infused with Zoom technology, enhancing energy return and cushioning.

These Air Jordan 11 sneakers are priced at 277 USD on Stock X.

4. Jordan 11 Retro "Pantone"

The Jordan 11 Retro "Pantone" (Image via StockX)

These sporty shoes feature a bluish leather, reminiscent of the North Carolina University's Tar Heels' official blue hue. The sneakers also feature a black textile fabric that runs from the interior of the shoes to the outer, with the Jumpman logo embodied on the side of the sneakers in a white hue. Additionally, the dichromatic-colored sole, in white and grey hues, features carbon fiber technology, enhancing stability and balance.

These Air Jordan 11 sneakers sell for 434 USD on Stock X.

5. Jordan 11 "Green snakeskin"

The Jordan 11 "Green snakeskin" (Image via StockX)

These sneakers come with stretchable synthetic leather, in a black hue, dressing the upper, coupled with a greenish material, in a scale-like pattern, highlighting the black hue of the leather fabric.

Enhancing ventilation, the inner of the shoes is lined by a breathable synthetic material, while the greyish rubber outsole that climbs to the toe cap ensures traction control.

These Air Jordan 11 sneakers are priced at 289 USD on Stock X.

6. Jordan 11 "Midnight Navy"

The Jordan 11 "Midnight Navy" (Image via StockX)

These men's shoes feature Navy Blue colored mesh and leather materials, encapsulating the upper, with the Air cushioned midsole, in white hue, ensuring comfort and reduction of pressure on the foot, meanwhile complementing the bluish upper. Also, the kicks feature a brownish gum outsole, offering stability on different surfaces.

These Midnight Navy sneakers are priced at 139 USD on StockX.

7. Jordan 11 Retro "IE flash crimson"

The Jordan 11 Retro "IE flash crimson" (Image via StockX)

Just as the name of the shoes implies, they feature an upper covered majorly in a Crimson colored mesh and leather combination, detailed by the elephant print designed synthetic material, in white and black hues. A cool temperature is maintained through the breathable upper, with a cushioned midsole, providing comfort.

These basketball sneakers sell for 217 USD on StockX.

These Air Jordan 11 sneakers reflect the brand's commitment towards fashionable and functional silhouettes.

