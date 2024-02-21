Patent leather handbags exude luxury and sophistication. The high gloss finish of patent leather gives off an elegant and affluent aesthetic, catching the light with every turn. The bags add a touch of timeless elegance to every ensemble.

Selecting the perfect patent leather handbag from the myriad of choices to choose from can be a very tedious task, so below is a carefully curated list that unveils the eight best patent leather handbags. Each one of the bags has its unique charm designed to elevate style for 2024.

This guide transcends the rigid trends to encompass various styles that reflect one's personality. No matter the occasion, this list contains the perfect bags that will go perfectly with it.

8 Best patent leather handbags to avail in 2024

1. Alexander Wang Crescent small top-handle bag

The Alexander Wang Crescent small top-handle bag (Image via Bloomingdales)

Made from leather and polyester material, this Alexander Wang bag comes in a flame red color. It features a small top elasticized cutout handle, an interior zip pocket, an embossed logo on the front of the bag, jacquard logo lining, and a magnetic closure. The patent leather handbag is a mini size and can be carried in a clutch style. It is sold for $595 at Bloomingdale's.

2. By Far Dulce metallic leather bag

The By Far Dulce metallic leather bag (Image via Bloomingdales)

This By Far bag is crafted from leather and cotton materials and comes in metallic pink. It features an adjustable leather handle of 9.84 inches, silver-tone hardware on both sides, a cotton lining, and a zipper closure at the top of the bag. The patent leather handbag comes in a sleek silhouette with no embellishment or patterns and is sold for $252 at Bloomingdale's.

3. Proenza Schouler white label Chrystie bag

The Proenza Schouler white label Chrystie bag (Image via Bloomingdales)

Made by the famous Proenza Schouler brand, the bag is crafted from leather and comes in a black hue. Having a sleek and clean design, the black bag features a bucket silhouette, a small top handle of 10.6 inches, double interior card slots, and a zip closure. The bag comes in a mini size and doesn't have a lining. It is sold for $495 at Bloomingdale's.

4. Maje Croc leather crossbody bag

The Maje Croc leather crossbody bag (Image via Bloomingdales)

This bag is crafted from crocodile leather and polyester materials and comes in a glossy beige color. The bag features two grab handles, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, fringe details on both sides of the bag, a golden brand logo at the front, and magnetic closure. The patent leather handbag comes in a mini model and sold for $330 at Bloomingdale's.

5. Versace La Medusa mini crossbody bag

The Versace La Medusa mini crossbody bag (Bloomingdales)

This bag is a Versace product crafted from calf and lamb leather. The bag is white and gold in color and features a 3-inch golden top handle, a removable and adjustable shoulder strap, triple interior card slots, gold-tone medusa hardware at the front, leather lining, and a snap flap closure. The patent leather handbag is a mini model and can be worn across the body or carried by hand. It is sold for $1,575 at Bloomingdale's.

6. Copernis wipe patent leather top-handle bag

The Copernis wipe patent leather top-handle bag (Image via Coperni)

This bag is made from leather and comes in a shiny red color. Spired by the minimalist swipe icon that unlocks a lot of bags, the runway featured bag features a two-way zip closure, structured oval silhouette, a carved-out top handle, and a copper logo embossed at the front. The red bag is $590 on the brand's online store.

7. Saint Laurent patent leather hobo bag

The Saint Laurent patent leather hobo bag (Image via Nordstrom)

Made from leather, the Saint Laurent bag comes in an espresso black color and features sleek aesthetics, a shoulder strap, a golden logo engraved hardware, and a magnetic snap closure. The patent leather handbag comes in a minimalist design and is sold for $2,400 on Nordstrom's online store.

8. Christian Louboutin patent leather tote

The Christian Louboutin patent leather tote (Image via Nordstrom)

Made from leather and snakeskin, the bag comes in black and red. It features a snakeskin-embossed scales outer, a lipstick red interior, two top carry handles, a removable and adjustable crossbody strap, a logo embossed flat base, and a clip-tab closure. The patent leather handbag is sold for $1,490 on Nordstrom's online store.

These patent leather handbags are eye-catching and exude timeless charm. Avail them at the available stores before they get sold out.

