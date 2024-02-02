Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 “Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise” rendition recently emerged on the internet. This shoe will be entirely wrapped in a Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise-Flat Pewter-Summit White color palette.

As per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources, the Nike Air Max 1 '87 “Metallic Platinum Pink Rise” colorway is anticipated to debut in the sneaker world sometime around the summer of 2024. The shoe label hasn't revealed the launch date as of this writing.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold on the online as well as offline platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. These women's shoes will retail for $140.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise” sneakers

Closer look at the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise” sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The Swoosh business has shown a great deal of reverence for the beloved Nike Air Max 1 silhouette throughout the past few years.

An assortment of fresh variations, including White Black and Platinum Tint Dark Obsidian, have been presented to sneakerheads in the past few weeks. The "Metallic Platinum Pink Rise" silhouette for women is the latest to join the collection.

This latest Nike Air Max 1 rendition features metallic platinum, pink rise, flat pewter, summit white, and metallic silver hues. The upper, made of platinum, features a combination of mesh underlays and vented leather toppings. The shoe's gray-based concept is broken up by the addition of a pink rise, which is accentuated by white lace fasteners as well as sockliners.

These pink accents can be found on the suede Nike Swoosh that is located on the sides as well as the mudguard, in addition to the top plastic eyelets. Furthermore, the Nike Air marking is positioned on the tongue flap tag, back heel counter, and insole. Rounding out the shoe is the readily apparent Max Air unit housed in the heel block.

Take a closer look at heel and tongue section of the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

Each Air Max sequel has been influenced by the original Air Max 1. To draw attention to the model's sneaker heritage, Swoosh wrote:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise” rendition that will be accessible sometime during spring 2024. Those interested in purchasing these are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s site and its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.

Besides, many other Air Max 1 colorways are expected to drop in the coming weeks of 2024, including “Alabaster,” “Jackie Robinson,” and more. An additional joint Air Max 1 sneaker pack with Jacquemus is anticipated to arrive this year.