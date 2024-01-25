6 best red handbags to gift her for Valentine's Day 2024

Since Valentine's Day is inching closer, it's time to consider ways to express love. Although there are a variety of options to choose from, handbags have emerged as an appealing gift to surprise your loved one. From stylish crossbody bags to elegant totes, each choice fulfills a functional need in addition to being attractive.

While handbags of all colors are captivating, red, the color of love, should be the ideal choice when choosing a bag this Valentine's Day. Its eye-catching visual appeal and expressive character go beyond fashion.

Red handbags are more than simply accessories; they're ideal for that special girl in one's life who is daring and confident. Below, Team Sportskeeda has listed some of the best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day. These bags are versatile companions for a variety of occasions, adding sophistication and flair to any outfit.

Best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day

Prada Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag - $4,099.426 Bottega Veneta Brick Cassette Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag - 2,065.442 Saint Laurent Medium Manhattan Shoulder Tote - $3,671.748 Savette Large Tondo Hobo - $875 Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Apple Faux Leather Bag - $534.647 A.L.C. Shiloh Bag - $395

1) Prada Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag - $4,099.426

Best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day- Prada Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag - $4,099.426 (Image via Saks Fifth Avenue )

The Prada Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag is an excellent example of how to combine fashion and function. It has a refined appearance due to its unique enameled metal triangle logo.

This bag is considered to be one of the best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day. It is a work of art, expertly crafted from brushed leather and finished with a nylon lining and metal hardware.

Security is prioritized, while functionality is maintained in the curved silhouette and flap design. The adjustable strap of the bag, which can be worn crossbody or over the shoulder, adds versatility. Those interested can purchase this bag from Saks Fifth Avenue for $4,099.426.

2) Bottega Veneta Brick Cassette Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag - 2,065.442

Best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day- Bottega Veneta Brick Cassette Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag - 2,065.442 (Image via NET-A-PORTER)

In this Bottega Veneta bag, the brand's renowned intrecciato technique is showcased. With its sliding compartments inside for easy storage and an adjustable top handle, the bag is both aesthetically pleasing and utilitarian.

Made from plush lamb leather, this is one of the best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day. The material exudes style and durability, making it a wise long-term investment.

Similar to crossbody bags, this piece of accessory represents Bottega Veneta's commitment to fine craftsmanship, rendering it a timeless accent to any outfit. This gorgeous item, which is available on NET-A-PORTER, demonstrates the brand's dedication to creating elegant and long-lasting products.

3) Saint Laurent Medium Manhattan Shoulder Tote - $3,671.748

Best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day-Saint Laurent Medium Manhattan Shoulder Tote - $3,671.748 (Image via Nordstrom)

This compact tote seamlessly combines elegance and usefulness, and it features an adjustable shoulder strap for added convenience. Its stunning gold-tone hardware highlights its subtle beauty and enriches one’s look.

The material's timeless appeal is enhanced by its use of high-quality calfskin leather. With this subtle yet exquisite Saint Laurent accessory, one can effortlessly elevate their professional appearance.

Every detail demonstrates the brand's commitment to both design and usefulness, making it a must-have addition to one’s collection. Being one of the best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day, this one can easily be purchased from Nordstrom for $3,671.748.

4) Savette Large Tondo Hobo - $875

Best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day- Savette Large Tondo Hobo - $875 (Image via NET-A-PORTER)

The Savette Large Tondo Hobo is a beautifully built item made of smooth calf leather, which gives the bag a modern edge thanks to its shiny silver embellishments and simple design.

The bag's smooth suede lining adds an enticing touch, elevating one’s ensemble by skillfully fusing elegance and utility. Featuring a polished silver closure, the Savette Large Tondo Hobo is more than simply a bag; it's a statement item that fits perfectly with the current fashion trend. This bag can easily be purchased from NET-A-PORTER for $875.

5) Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Apple Faux Leather Bag - $534.647

Best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day- Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Apple Faux Leather Bag - $534.647 (Image via ModeSens)

Mansur Gavriel's Mini Bucket Apple Faux Leather Bag offers a nostalgic twist, reminiscent of popular designs from the past. Being one of the best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day, this smaller version combines classic beauty with sustainability, making it a unique and stylish option.

Notably, the bag promotes eco-consciousness by using waterproof imitation leather made partially from discarded Italian apple skins. It demonstrates the brand's dedication to releasing unique designs and promoting environmental responsibility. Those interested can purchase this bag from Nordstrom.

6) A.L.C. Shiloh Bag - $395

Best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day - A.L.C. Shiloh Bag - $395 (Image via Shopbop)

A slouchy, large carryall made of soft vegan leather, this Shiloh bag helps to effortlessly highlight one’s style. The subtle yet striking twisted silhouette of the plush texture offers a sophisticated touch to any midday ensemble.

This chic accessory is a flexible addition to one’s wardrobe because it skillfully blends comfort and style. More than just a shoulder bag, this A.L.C. Shiloh large tote is a modern fashion accessory that subtly elevates one’s appearance. One can easily purchase this bag from Shopbop for $395.

Conclusion

These are some of the best red handbags to gift her this Valentine's Day. The brilliant shade draws attention and allows the user to leave a lasting impression. Apart from the ones mentioned above, one can also get their hands on some of the most luxurious handbags to expand their collection.

