7 best Dark Academia outfits that are trending this season 2023

Dark academia takes a resurgence from street style to runways. Fashion connoisseurs kept experimenting with apparel, drawing ideas from a wide range of sources. Another outcome of their fashion practices is dark academia, which emanates from preppy aesthetics' darkly accentuated apparel.

Put simply, the collection of clever, intelligent classic characters from Shakespeare or Emily Bronte is what fuels the dark academia movement. Some of their outfits consisted of a white button-up shirt and a pleated skirt. These components receive gothic touches in the Dark Academic theme, creating a mood of dark hues.

Who does not know the character of Hermione Granger from Harry Potter or the '70s fictional character Wednesday Adam? The wardrobe of these characters effortlessly defines the dark academic fashion trends.

The rebellious bold characters drap a textured blazer or a chunky classic loafer to exude sophisticated appeal. Fashion enthusiasts can embrace the Dark academia trend this winter that seamlessly elevates the appeal.

Some outfits to ace Dark Academia Trends

1) Pleated Skirts: Back to school days

Gone are the days when pleated skirts were solely associated with school uniforms, often perceived as monotonous. Nowadays, fashion enthusiasts are adopting these skirts to accentuate the dark academia trend, adding a touch of sophistication.

The trend leans toward darker hues like black or navy blue, emphasizing a refined and scholarly aesthetic. Among the various elements shaping this trend, the pleated skirt stands out as a foundational piece, playing a pivotal role in capturing the essence of this fashion.

2) A White button up shirt: The basic

One way to change a white button-up is to make it into a more sophisticated look for the trend. A vest or a sleeveless dress can be worn on the white button-up, elevating the layering trend with a cozy feeling. Donning a pair of pants or skirts complements the overall look, seamlessly.

3) The Layering trend: protects from winter

The art of layering accentuates the trend. One can embrace the structured blazer, jacket, or knitted sweater in dark colors in the layering game. The best part about the layering is it protects from the chilly weather.

4) The midi Dresses: The feminine allure

Fashion enthusiasts with a penchant for more feminine aesthetics can adopt the midi dresses. The pleated lacy dresses can also be styled with chunky boots. To incorporate the trend properly, one needs to consider dark colors with checks or plaided prints.

5) The Smock Dresses: Embracing the Inner Child

Smock dresses, commonly found in a baby girl's wardrobe, can surprisingly contribute to the allure of the Dark Academia trend. Opting for a smock dress featuring pleated textures or incorporating subtle brownish accents helps emphasize the sophistication of the trend, even in children's fashion.

6) A chunky Loafer: The boldness redefined

A chunky pair of loafers is a classic addition that brings depth to the trend. Loafers, when paired with socks, exude a classic and sophisticated appeal that resonates well with this trend.

Moreover, incorporating chunky platform sneakers, as seen in Netflix's Wednesday series, can be a stylish choice. However, it's crucial to ensure that the sneakers don't appear overly casual to maintain the aesthetic integrity of the look.

7) Sheer tights: Embodying the chic fashion

Black hosiery pieces can be a versatile addition, especially during the colder months. To capture the essence of the Dark Academia aesthetic, layering sheer black tights underneath your attire can elevate the overall fashionable appearance. The sheer black tights add a sophisticated touch while complementing this classic style.

In recent years, the Dark Academia trend has ascended to become a top-notch fashion aesthetic, especially during the winter season, filling wardrobes with classic, scholarly fashion staples. Notably, the trend experienced a significant surge last year following the release of Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday, encapsulating gothcore elements that unexpectedly propelled and enriched the trend.

The infusion of these goth-inspired aesthetics seamlessly integrated into the classic style, contributing to its expanding popularity within the fashion realm.