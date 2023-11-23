7 most expensive Hoka sneakers of all time 

The Hoka brand, also known as Hoka One One, is a sportswear company founded in 2009 by two French runners, Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, who were former employees of the legendary Salomon brand. This relatively young brand has grown in reputation and customer base because of its drive for faster and more cushioned running shoes.

Their products are favored by runners all over the world for the ultra stability and maximum cushioning they offer. Another quality that endears the brand to runners is Hoka's range of affordable sneakers. Although the brand's sneakers are relatively affordable, some of their sneakers have sold for more than $700 on resale due to how sought after they are.

Below is a carefully curated list of the most expensive Hoka sneakers of all time.

The most expensive Hoka sneakers ever released

1. The Kaha Low Gore-Tex

The Kaha Low Gore-Tex (Image via Stock X)

These high-performance sneakers have a remarkable weight-to-cushion ratio and ensure comfort while also being dressed in an arctic ice and purple impression colorway. The upper area is layered with a combination of suede and leather, with the soles split into brilliant purple and blue layers.

The brand logo is stamped on the waist with the Gore-Tex insignia on the heel tab. The Megagrip feature for adequate traction is the highlight of the shoes' astounding qualities. They sell for $298 on Stock X.

2. The Hoka Mafate Speed 3

The Hoka Mafate Speed 3 (Image via Stock X)

The Mafate Speed 3 is colorful and eye-catching, dressed in Moroccan blue and Saffron colorway. The shoes feature an upper mesh made from recycled polyester and are engineered with KPU overlays for protective support. This trail beast is also fitted with an H-frame construction for a snug fit. They sell for $342 on Stock X.

3. The Tor Ultra Low

The Tor Ultra Low (Image via Stock X)

Dressed in an all-black colorway, these intimidating shoes have a cult following among sneakerheads. The Mega grip outsole ensures adequate traction, with the Sierra Nubuck leather enhancing breathability and the shoe's fashionable appeal. The shoes are versatile and can complement both casual and athleisure apparel. They sell for $349 on Stock X.

4. The Movement Clifton 8

The Movement Clifton 8 (Image via Stock X)

The Boho-chic style of the Free People Movement inspires these sneakers. The Clifton 8 is the definition of street style meets sports, with a smattering of petals and color enhancing its visual appeal. The engineered mesh upper and tongue enhance breathability and airflow. They sell for $368 on Stock X.

5. The Kaha Low Bodega

The Kaha Low Bodega (Image via Stock X)

The California-based brand and Bodega collaborated to create this remix of the iconic Kaha low. This remix is fitted with 3M reflective panels and four sets of interchangeable laces with antique brass eyelets. The silhouette retains the Gore-Tex bootie, nubuck upper, and synthetic mesh tongue from the original while introducing new qualities of its own, like the Vibram Megagrip outsole for good traction on uneven terrain. They sell for $370 on Stock X.

6. Engineered Garments x Tor Ultra Low "Simply Taupe"

The Engineered Garments x Tor Ultra Low "Simply Taupe" (Image via Stock X)

The New York-based brand Engineered Garments teamed up with Hoka for the limited edition release of the Tor Ultra Low. This remix is dressed in a smooth taupe colorway, enhancing its versatility and elegant appeal. The upper area is a cool mixture of mesh and leather, with the chunky sole rounding up the sturdy look of the sneakers. They sell for $699 on Stock X.

7. The Moncler Mafate Speed 2

The Moncler Mafate Speed 2 (Image via Stock X)

These futuristic sneakers are the collaborative effort of Moncler and the Hoka brand. These limited-edition sneakers combine the former's passion for high-quality wear with the latter's trail heritage to create an impressive silhouette. These metallic silver beauties sell for $750 on Stock X.

On the lookout for good sneakers to invest in? Shop any of the above-mentioned sneakers before they get sold out!