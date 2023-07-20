Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Silver" Sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Silver" is a women's exclusive offering from the Jordan brand. It is making waves with its luxurious branding that has a distinctive silver metallic finish. This not only covers the Swoosh but extends to all accompanying logos, infusing an unprecedented luxury feel to the sneakers.

The sneaker combines an eye-catching finish with a light grey base fashioned from smooth leather for a minimalist yet elegant aesthetic. It's this juxtaposition of bold branding with a subtly designed base that creates the perfect balance between glitz and sophistication.

While the release date of this Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Silver" hasn't yet been confirmed, it is known that it will be available at Nike's official website and selected retailers. The shoe will be available at $135 when it makes it to the markets.

A Symphony in Silver and Black: The Artistic Detailing of the Air Jordan 1 Mid

Here's how the sneakers look from the back (Image via Twitter/@SoleFeenMedia)

The allure of Air Jordan 1 lies in its sophisticated overlay, coated in a rich, glossy black hue that exudes a patina-like allure. The design originates from a foundation of sleek, light grey leather, perfectly offsetting the metallic branding. The midsole further reinforces this ageless allure, sporting a 'Sail' coloring that gives off an illusion of antiquity.

Needless to say, the design of the Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker has made no compromise in the comfort department. Its light grey inner lining ensures a snug and comfortable fit.

Adding an extra dimension to the Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker are semi-glossy jet-black overlays, contouring the silhouette that combines sophistication and style. Balancing this are the two-tone sail and black sole unit, creating an interplay of light and dark elements. The result is a sneaker that exudes a sense of grounded elegance, anchoring the bold design while providing a foundation for the lighter and darker elements to shine.

As stated on the official website, the backstory of the Air Jordan 1 Mid dates back to 1985.

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential,” it adds.

Not to be overlooked are the silver metallic Wings and Swooshes that adorn the sneaker. These small yet significant details bolster the sneaker's luxurious appeal, turning an otherwise standard design into a piece of art. Complementing these silver highlights is a rectangular dubrae, which only add to the sneaker's overall charm.

The Sole of the Sneakers providing traction (Image via Twitter/@SoleFeenMedia)

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is not a mere sneaker for daily wear. It will be no exaggeration to call it a fashion statement, a signature piece from the brand. It is evidence of the Jordan brand's commitment to delivering products that don't just meet the market's demands but exceed them.

These sneakers are the most-cherished addition to any wardrobe. They are meticulously crafted to allow individuals to express their unique style boldly while maintaining an air of grace and refinement.

Since this footwear is made up of natural and synthetic leather, these shoes can also guarantee enhanced durability. Its air-sole unit is designed to offer lightweight cushioning and the rubber outsole improves traction.

In other exciting news, Adidas is slated to release the Stan Smith Homer Simpson this August. Undoubtedly, sneakerheads are witnessing a thriving epoch in the sneaker industry, spearheaded by renowned brands like Jordan and Adidas through their pioneering designs and synergistic collaborations.

As mentioned earlier, the release date of the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Silver" is yet to be announced. However, they are expected to release soon at a price of $135.