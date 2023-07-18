Nike Air Max TW “White/Teal” sneakers: Price and more details explored 

It has been some time since sneakerheads get to see a new iteration of Nike Air Max TW sneakers, so the Swoosh label decided to launch a summer-ready Air Max TW. The sneaker model was inspired by the franchise that brought Nike Air cushioning to the world and laid the foundation for the track-to-street transition.

The Nike Air Max TW "White/Teal" sneakers, known for their iconic design and innovative cushioning, are set to release in 2023. These shoes, first introduced in 1987, featured visible pressurized gas-filled pouches in the midsoles to provide enhanced underfoot cushioning.

The upcoming release of the Nike Air Max TW "White/Teal" is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts, and they will be available for purchase at a retail price of $160 through official Nike stores and select retailers.

Nike Air Max TW “White/Teal” sneakers will arrive in men's sizes

Nike Air Max TW “White/Teal” (Image via SN)

The Air Max Tailwind collection is arguably the most underrated member of the Air Max family. In terms of performance and technology, the series gave birth to some of Nike's biggest breakthroughs, including the famous air bubbles as well as construction and tooling that changed the way an Air Max shape might appear.

The Air Max TW, a shoe that combines the best advances from the Tailwind series across time, was just released by JD Sports, thus it was the ideal time to examine the series' dynamic legacy.

The new upcoming model, Nike Air Max TW “White/Teal” sneaker will come in cool tones, perfect for the summer season. The Max Air tooling spreads gentle "Off-White" tones across the pair's mudguard, knit upper, and quarter overlay while being anchored in a monochromatic introduction.

The tongue, inner lining, and tread underfoot are all covered in contrasting jet-black hues, further putting the color scheme into focus, while the heel counter is given a chrome finish. While complementary light blue lace looping contrasts the dark teal cushioning system below, the formerly monochromatic silhouette explores a very unique lime green coverage at the eye stays as well as the lip of the forefoot in other places.

The original model of this sneaker was the Air Max Tailwind '96 shoe. Then gradually Nike introduced Tailwind II, III, IV, and V. Although Nike had previously created various Tailwind models, the new upgraded one, Air Max TW started the Air Max Tailwind era.

The shoe featured a hefty, luxurious top made of leather and terry fabric as well as a visible air cushioning upgrade with large air units. It included the Tailwinds into the bigger Air Max family and was regarded as one of Nike's top runners of the decade.

Nike described,

"Step into the history books. Paying homage to Frank Rudy, the man who created the coveted cornerstone of cushioning—Air—the Nike Air Max TW SE celebrates his legacy with fun details. From the shoe's release year proudly stamped on the Air unit to its translucent plastic detailing, its striking visuals deliver a lesson in comfort."

tensolesdown @tensolesdown Teal And Lime Green Pulse Throughout The #NikeAirMax TW: The #NikeAirMax TW has returned after a short hiatus to start the summer season. While the Tail Wind solution was lost to the Beaverton archives for a number of years, the late 70s aesthetic is… Follow @tensolesdown

The best features of its predecessors are present in the Nike Air Max TW retro edition. The heel is reminiscent of the amalgamation of the beefed-up heel bubbles on the Tailwind '96 and the heel counter on the Tailwind II. So, if anyone is looking for good retro sneakers from the 90s, then Air Max TW would be a perfect choice.