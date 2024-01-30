7 Indian fashion brands ruling across the world

The arrival of Indian fashion brands on the global stage marks a major turning point in the history of international fashion. These brands have recently become popular in the fashion industry for their unique designs and high-quality materials. Going beyond mere aesthetics, their presence involves transcending cultural shifts, introducing the world to the distinctive fashion identity of India.

Indian fashion brands have effectively blended contemporary designs with traditional fabrics, creating a fusion that appeals to a wide-ranging international clientele.

This extraordinary progression from regional markets to international fashion hubs is an account of ingenuity, excellence, and flexibility. These brands have significantly transformed the way the world perceives Indian fashion, thereby establishing themselves as formidable contenders in the global fashion arena.

These Indian fashion brands, which have their origins firmly established in illustrious textile customs and a keen awareness of international trends, have successfully established themselves as major competitors in the global fashion industry.

1) Peter England: Contemporary design

Peter England: One of the prominent Indian fashion brands (Image via Peter England)

Since its founding in 1889, Peter England has become a name in the international fashion industry. The philosophy of the brand, "Beginning of Good Things," strikes a chord with its customer base, representing a paradigm shift in the fashion industry that merges conventional artistry with contemporary design principles. As a result of this strategy, Peter England has become a favorite among individuals who value both substance and fashion in their apparel.

2) Allen Solly: Style-redefining workwear

Allen Solly: One of the prominent Indian fashion brands (Image via Allen Solly)

With its introduction in 1993, Allen Solly transformed the notion of outerwear in India. The label unveiled 'Friday Dressing,' a collection that combined style and comfort for the contemporary professional.

Allen Solly, a retailer specializing in formal and casual attire, has positioned itself as a preferred option for those seeking a classy merge of professional style and personal style. The assortment is diverse, including both refined dresses and smart-casual shirts.

3) Monte Carlo: Trendsetter in Fashion Innovation

Monte Carlo: One of the prominent Indian fashion brands (Image via Monte Carlo)

Since its establishment in 1984, Monte Carlo has distinguished itself through its pioneering fashion philosophy. The assortment of garments produced by the brand as a result of its dedication to R&D appeals to men, women, and adolescents. The distinctive feature of Monte Carlo is its logo, which represents the relationship between fashion and human identity.

4) Van Heusen: A lifestyle brand with international appeal

Van Heusen: A lifestyle brand with international appeal (Image via Van Heusen)

Van Heusen, an organization established in 1881, provides an extensive selection of apparel. The brand provides celebration and formal attire in addition to business and casual wear. Van Heusen is renowned worldwide for its refined fashion sensibilities, which attract clients in search of sophisticated and daily attire.

5) Flying Machine: Indo-Italian aesthetics

Flying Machine: Indo-Italian aesthetics (Image via Flying Machine)

Founded in 1980, Flying Machine has gained recognition for its distinctive fusion of Indo-Italian aesthetics. Feminine construction and fabric innovation have contributed to the brand's success in both the Indian and global markets. The signature designs and modern store environment of Flying Machine exemplify the fashion industry's fusion of cultures.

6) Da Milano: Italian Luxury Leather with an International Presence

Da Milano: Indian fashion brand (Image via Da Milano)

Da Milano has been a center for high-end Italian leather accessories since 1984. Its presence in more than 44 exclusive showrooms has contributed to its considerable influence on the global market. Emphasizing expansion in regions such as Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates demonstrates the brand's aspiration to become a global leader in luxury fashion.

7) Louis Philippe: Class and Elegance for the Contemporary Gentleman

Louis Philippe: One of the most prominent Indian fashion brands (Image via Louis Philippe)

Louis Philippe, which was established in 2007, serves clients in search of sophistication and elegance. The brand is renowned for producing refined and premium apparel, ideal for the affluent gentleman. It exemplifies the aspiration for a multifunctional wardrobe that mirrors an individual's identity and social standing.

Indian fashion brands have made a significant mark in the international fashion sector, showcasing exceptional flexibility and ingenuity by accommodating a broad range of tastes and preferences on a global scale. These brands have successfully mixed global trends with Indian craftsmanship, resulting in a fusion of tradition and modernity.