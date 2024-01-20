WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The news of the WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration has the fashion world buzzing. This collaboration unites two well-known street fashion brands and fans can't wait to see what these two have in store.

Their 2022 partnership was a huge success. It merged the streetwear edge of Needles with the distinct design perspective of Yohji Yamamoto. It is anticipated that this new collection will raise the standard in modern fashion.

On January 17, the WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration was released. Hankyu Men's Tokyo and WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO are selling it. The collection's standout item, the Tiger Long Sleeve T-shirt, costs $120. The cost of other things will differ.

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration features HD track pants and jacket

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration (Image via WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO)

In the WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration, three distinct styles stand out. These include the HD track pants, the 2B jacket, and the track jacket. Each piece is a testament to the shared vision of both brands for pioneering streetwear.

Merging functionality with fashion, the items showcase a blend of contemporary design and comfort, reflecting the unique identity and innovation of both WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO and NEEDLES.

Tracksuit bottoms and jacket

The tracksuit combo is unique. Stretchable and breathable polyester is used to create the black basis of the item. The side stripes are white and burgundy in the design, which gives the clean black background a pop of color.

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration (Image via WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO)

Jacket 2B

The traditional blazer is reinvented in the 2B jacket. Its wide lapels and two-button fastening give it a stylish yet casual style. The broad silhouette is adaptable and contemporary. Its fashionable style gains functionality from the front pockets.

Style and embroidery

Every item in the collection has co-branding. This includes the embroidered WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO symbol as well as needles. Co-branded tags offer the partnership a distinct identity.

The cooperation between WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO and NEEDLES for SS24 will be available to a worldwide audience. Customers can purchase it both online and at a few select retail stores. A broad spectrum of fashion fans is the target audience for this collection.

Expected colorways

Expectations are strong even though the complete spectrum of hues is still unknown. There will probably be vivid and creative color schemes in the partnership. Fans of NEEDLES and WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO will like these.

The price range of the products includes,

WILDSIDE x NEEDLES RC Track Jacket:＄390

WILDSIDE x NEEDLES Track Hoody:＄360

WILDSIDE x NEEDLES Track Pant:＄320

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration (Image via WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO)

The brands' history

OUTSIDE WILDSIDE, there is a long history of invention in fashion design by YOHJI YAMAMOTO. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge style.

Conversely, NEEDLES has made a name for itself in streetwear through its distinctive, edgy designs. Collectively, they embody a merging of upscale design with urban culture.

In the fashion calendar, the WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO x NEEDLES SS24 collaboration is highly anticipated. It offers a unique combination of comfort, style, and cutting-edge design. Streetwear enthusiasts and fashionistas both will love this collection.