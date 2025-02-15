7 K-Dramas to watch if you liked 'Melo Movie'

Melo Movie delivers a bittersweet tale of love lost and rediscovered, blending romance, art, and the messy beauty of second chances. For fans drawn to its characters Ko Gyeom and Kim Mubee, themes of rekindled sparks, creative passions, and healing through shared history, several other K-dramas offer a similar experience.

Ad

From the intense longing of Lovestruck In The City to the reflective journey in Summer Strike, these dramas explore love, separation, and second chances in a way that mirrors Melo Movie's tone. Here are seven K-dramas that evoke the same heartfelt emotions.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's opinion.

Love, Movies, and Second Takes: What to Watch After Melo Movie

1) Lovestruck In The City

Ad

Still from 'Lovestruck In The City' (Image via Netflix)

Like Melo Movie, Lovestruck In The City revolves around past flames colliding with the present. Architect Park Jae-won (Ji Chang-wook) falls for Lee Eun-o's carefree alter ego during a beachside fling, only to be ghosted when reality sets in. Their chaotic reunion in Seoul mirrors Ko Gyeom and Kim Mubee's push-pull dynamic, blending unresolved tension with the hope of honesty. Both stories ask: Can love survive when facades crumble?

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Summer Strike

Still from 'Summer Strike' (Image via Netflix)

After life knocks her down, Lee Yeo-reum (Seol Hyun) ditches her old self for a simpler life in a rural village—a journey akin to Kim Mubee's retreat into filmmaking. While Melo Movie uses cinema as therapy, Summer Strike finds healing in quiet moments: bonding with a socially awkward librarian (Yim Si-wan) or rediscovering joy in mundane routines. Both celebrate starting over, even when the path is messy.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Our Beloved Summer

Still from 'Our Beloved Summer' (Image via Netflix)

Years after starring in a viral school documentary, exes Choi Woong and Kook Yeon-soo reunite for a sequel—and old sparks fly. Much like Melo Movie's film-centric romance, Our Beloved Summer drama uses storytelling (and witty banter) to unpack why some connections linger. The blend of nostalgia and growth makes it a perfect match for fans who loved Ko Gyeom and Kim Mubee's introspective journey.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Welcome to Samdal-ri

Still from 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' (Image via Netflix)

Welcome to Samdal-ri follows childhood friends Cho Yong-pil (Ji Chang-wook) and Cho Sam-dal (Shin Hae-sun) who reconnect in their Jeju Island hometown after years apart. Sam-dal's career meltdown and return to her roots mirror Kim Mubee's struggle to reconcile her past with her passion. With its seaside setting and themes of forgiveness, Welcome to Samdal-ri echoes Melo Movie's belief that love often thrives where we least expect it.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Our Blues

Still from 'Our Blues' (Image via Netflix)

Our Blues is an ensemble drama that follows interconnected stories of residents on Jeju Island, much like Melo Movie's focus on layered relationships. From a weatherman reconnecting with his diver friend to a city returnee finding peace in simplicity, Our Blues explores second chances with the same warmth and grit. Fans of the drama's poignant yet hopeful tone will adore its mosaic of everyday magic.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

6) When the Weather is Fine

Still from 'When the Weather is Fine' (Image via Netflix)

When the Weather is Fine is about Cellist Mok Hye-won (Park Min-young), who flees city burnout for her rural hometown, where she bonds with bookstore owner Im Eun-seob (Seo Kang-joon). Like Melo Movie, When the Weather is Fine thrives in quiet moments—shared books, snowy walks, and unspoken understanding. Both stories show how love often returns softly, healing old wounds through patience rather than grand gestures.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Chocolate

Still from 'Chocolate' (Image via Netflix)

Chocolate follows the story of Chef Moon Cha-young (Ha Ji-won) and neurosurgeon Lee Kang (Yoon Kye-sang), who reunite decades after a childhood encounter that shaped their lives. Food replaces film in Chocolate as the language of love, but the core themes—fate, memory, and healing through art—align perfectly with Melo Movie. Both remind us that some connections are written in the stars (or a recipe book).

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Melo Movie's magic lies in its messy, hopeful take on love's second acts. These dramas mirror that spirit, whether through nostalgic reunions, creative pursuits, or the quiet courage to start anew. If the drama left you craving stories where endings are just new beginnings, add these picks to your watchlist—and keep the tissues handy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback