“Best chaotic duo”- Fans swoon over BLACKPINK's Rosé & Bruno Mars’ acceptance speech as they take home ‘Global Sensation Award’ at 2024 MAMA Awards

On Friday, November 22, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars were honored with the Global Sensation Award at the 2024 MAMA Awards for their recent collaborative release, APT. The two singers came on stage to receive their award. BLACKPINK's Rosé gave an acceptance speech thanking Bruno Mars for his collaboration on APT.

“Hi, this is ROSÉ. This started out with my favorite drinking game, then I ended up writing a fun song about it. I didn’t expect that it would receive so much love from so many people. Thank you so so much for giving it lots of love. And thank you Bruno… For everything. Literally you’re the best!” said Rosé during her speech.

Trending

After her speech, she also taught Bruno to say "thank you" in Korean. Their fans widely loved this interaction between the two stars on stage. Consequently, their fans swamped X with admiration for Bruno and BLACKPINK's Rosé’s acceptance speech and playful gestures on the 2024 MAMA Awards stage.

“Best chaotic duo,” a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

While many said they looked cute together, others said that their chemistry was "too high."

“The way they look at each other—are we sure this isn’t a rom-com in the making? It’s giving ‘Just the Way You Are’ meets ‘Number One Girl’ vibes. Someone get them a duet ASAP!” stated an admirer.

“I can't handle it! They’re too cute together—absolute power duo!” remarked another X user.

“Their chemistry is too high,” another fan stated.

“You can actually tell how much of a worth ROSÉ carries for Bruno, no way he'd have put up with so much antiques on a korean show if it wasn't for her. Truly her mentor!” commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Some stated that the duo is so "unserious," while others found their bond "wholesome and funny."

“bro is confused and girlie just nonstop ijbol-ing the global sensational duo is so unserious,” remarked a fan.

“this is so wholesome and funny. i am feeling ants in my stomach,” commented another user on X.

“THIS IS THE BEST DUO I HAVE EVER SEEN,” stated a fan.

“She totally became a different person when she switched language Brunaur oppa was loading the whole she's speaking Korean lol.. they're so unserious,” another fan commented.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars performed APT at the 2024 MAMA Awards

The 2024 MAMA Awards presented an enjoyable evening, with BLACKPINK's Rosé and global icon Bruno Mars captivating the audience with their performance of APT and receiving the esteemed Global Sensation trophy.

The awards ceremony was held at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The second round of celebrations will continue as more awards will be announced on November 23, 2024, at 3 pm.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars released APT on October 18, 2024. This song is the first pre-release track of Rosé’s debut solo album, Rosie. This song has already broken many records, and it also recently topped Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 chart.

Additionally, APT became the fastest collab music video to reach 300 million YouTube views. From October 18, 2024, to November 9, 2024, the APT music video reached this milestone in 22 days, 6 hours, and 30 minutes.

In related news, BLACKPINK's Rosé released her second pre-release single Number One Girl on November 22, 2024. The complete album, Rosie, is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback