"I know mental illness paved the way"- Internet slam HYBE for allegedly crediting BLACKPINK's Rosé’s ‘APT’ global success to BTS

On November 19, 2024, the Korean media outlet Money Today published an article crediting the success of BLACKPINK's Rosé’s latest track, APT, to BTS. The article stated that BTS paved the way in the global pop market for the success of Rosé’s track.

BLACKPINK's Rosé’s song APT, which was made in collaboration with Bruno Mars, came out on October 18. Ever since the track’s debut, the song has recorded immense success as it topped Global iTunes, MelOn Top Daily charts, Global Spotify, and more. Besides, it also became the fastest music video of 2024 to rake in 100 million views on YouTube.

In light of this, BLACKPINK's Rosé supporters alleged that HYBE was the mastermind of a recent article that attributed the singer's success to BTS. As a result, fans swamped the internet with comments criticizing HYBE for being excessively obsessed with the girl group. Expressing this sentiment, one user on X wrote:

Trending

“Every time I see an army’s opinion on here I know mental illness paved the way.”

Expand Tweet

While many called HYBE ‘delusional,’ others suggested that the company must focus more on their artists.

“Until when are you gonna be a delusional @HYBEOFFICIALtwt ??? If u truly believe in your artists why create issues like this??? Still feel threatened with the BIGGEST KPOP GROUP??? I cant believe the obsession Focus on your artists.”- stated a supporter.

“is that how u obsessed with it to Bp other n members Hybe ? Lol they success bec of their hard work without payola at least we need face reality ur artist n Bp is different the way how they show being success”- wrote another fan.

“After all long plans of hér downfall?? This Org. is a total delusionals”- remarked a fan.

“Hybe and bt*s in general have inferiority complex, they're always so jealous of others success . Funny how they claim they paved the way . Lol”- criticized another X user.

Expand Tweet

One said that there is ‘literally 0 relations’ between them, while another claimed that HYBE takes credit for everything.

“Hybe was so embarassing for want to take credit for everything”- wrote a fan.

“UHMMMM....????? literally 0 relations. the dot is not connecting????”- another X user commented.

“Hybe is so delulu…if BTS paved the way for BP, Bang PD is saying BTS paved the way for every KPop group after BTS Crazy.”- an online user wrote.

BLACKPINK's Rosé’s APT is the pre-release track of her upcoming album Rosie

On October 18, 2024, Rosé premiered her pre-release track, APT, a duet with Bruno Mars. This song is from Rosie, the K-pop idol's widely awaited solo record, which will be released on December 6, 2024. The track, which came out without any sort of promotion, has already reached important milestones.

Within a month of its release, the music video of APT garnered over 370 million views on YouTube. BLACKPINK's Rosé broke her record as the song became her most-viewed music video, leaving behind On The Ground.

On November 19, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaborative track surpassed 10 billion views on TikTok. Additionally, the track also topped Billboard Weekly Top 10 (chart dated November 23, 2024).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback