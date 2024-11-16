TikTok Awards Korea 2024: Red carpet highlights, winners list, and more explored

The TikTok Awards Korea 2024 took place on November 15, 2024, marking its debut in the country. As the awards were held for the first time in Korea, more than 250 famous Korean creators gathered in one location.

The event occurred at the Kyunghee University Peace Hall in Seoul, as reported by South Korean media outlet ET News. The awards night honored creative forces, including influencers who are well-known and celebrated on the worldwide short-form medium TikTok.

Before the main event, renowned artists from the South Korean entertainment scene appeared on the red carpet. Eric Nam, an American singer-songwriter based in South Korea, served as the main presenter for the awards show, alongside Jin Hyeonju, a member of the project girl group UNIS.

The star-studded program welcomed the popular SM Entertainment girl group Aespa, Kep1er, FIFTY FIFTY, WE ARE THE NIGHT, and 8TURN.

Aespa members strutted down the red carpet in coordinated black and white outfits. Eric Nam also appeared in a dapper black-and-white look featuring a velvet blazer and a white shirt. FIFTY FIFTY girls caught attention in their all-white dresses. UNIS members, on the other hand, arrived in denim outfits.

From Aespa to ILLIT: TikTok Awards Korea 2024 winners list

The winners of the first TikTok Korea Awards 2024 were revealed at the ceremony, which was held on November 15, 2024. The complete list is as follows:

Artist of the Year

Aespa

Creator of the Year

Jeon Unni (@jeon_unni_)

Trend of the Year

We Are The Night (@bandwearethenight)

Video of the Year

YCN (@ycn_videographer)

Best Viral Song

ILLIT

Popularity Award

FIFTY FIFTY

Best Performance

Kep1er

Best Entertainment Production

CJ ENM (*For 'Queen of Tears' surpassing 13 billion views on TikTok)

New Rising Star

8TURN, UNIS

Best Partnership

MEDICUBE

Best Ambassador

HADA (@hada.kr)

Best Comedy

Needmorecash (@needmorecash_vdbh)

Lifestyle Content of the Year

Cookim (@_cookim_)

Best Chemistry

HYEDA (@yourhyeda) & Goroket (@hea_dli_)

Social Impact of the Year

Jin and Hattie (@jinandhattie)

Rising Creator

Luluboi (@luluboi)

Highlights of TikTok Awards Korea 2024

After winning one of the top awards for Best Entertainment Production, Koo Ja-young, managing director of CJ ENM, commented:

“It is an honour to receive an award among such great creators. I think this is a meaningful achievement that recognizes our efforts to get closer to the public with premium content completed with the capabilities of the best production team and actors."

The awards night received an extra dose of energy from Aespa’s performance of their recently released song Whiplash at the TikTok Awards Korea 2024 ceremony. Another rising K-pop act, UNIS, also performed their song Curious.

Winter, a member of Aespa, made a commitment to keep working hard and to fulfill the expectations of their supporters, who are known as Mai.

In addition, Karina expressed gratitude to the audience for their support throughout the year, particularly for their hit songs Supernova, Armageddon, and Whiplash. She assured listeners that Aespa would continue to release music that's both new and interesting in the years to come.

Besides popular K-pop groups and artists, creators like Cha Da-bin and Ke Ji-min also graced the red carpet for the TikTok Awards Korea 2024 ceremony.

