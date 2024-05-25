aespa's Supernova becomes the first song by a K-pop girl group to achieve a perfect all-kill in 2024

K-pop girl group aespa has achieved a perfect all-kill (PAK), topping six major music charts in Korea MelOn, Bug, Flo, VIBE, YouTube, and Genie, as of May 25, 2024. On May 13, the group dropped their single Supernova, receiving appreciation from fans and listeners. Within 12 days of the song's release, it ranked No. 1 on multiple music charts in South Korea, making them the fastest girl group to have a song achieve a perfect all-kill on the charts in 2024.

Moreover, it is the fifth song all over to achieve a perfect all-kill in 2024, besides IU's Love Wins All, BIBI's Bam Yang Gang, (G)I-DLE's Fate, and ILLIT's Magnetic.

This also marks their second perfect all-kill on the music charts, following their popular song Savage, which was released in 2021. Supernova has topped iChart's weekly charts. iChart is South Korea's sole music ranking system that uses data from six major platforms to determine the rankings. The song reigned in the daily and Top 100 songs charts of platform MelOn, the Top 100 Daily Chart, and the Top 100 Real Time Chart on Genie.

It also dictated the Top Songs Chart on YouTube, the 24-hour real-time chart of Flo. Supernova went on to top the Bugs' Song Chart Daily, Song Chart Realtime, and Today Top 100 chart on Vibe. Furthermore, the song has garnered over 26 million streams on Spotify, while the music video has surpassed 50 million views on YouTube.

aespa's upcoming album Armageddon CD Player version is reportedly expected to sell 1 million units

SM Entertainment girl group aespa is garnering attention for their latest track, Supernova, while they gear up for their upcoming first full album, Armageddon. Besides topping charts, anticipation for their upcoming album is at an all-time high as fans and listeners eagerly await its release.

aespa's agency also plans to introduce a CD player version of Armageddon as a reward for fans who await the regular album. CD players were one of the mainstream forms of music listening used in the 1990s. As aespa brings it back through their new album, many netizens, including fans and non-fans, are paying attention to its launch.

This special version of the album contains a disk of the Armageddon album, a CP player attached to a headphone jack, and a Bluetooth feature. Its functionality, which seemingly allows a user to listen to other albums and not just Armageddon, is also garnering attention from netizens.

The CD player version also has five photocards of the group members and 10 stickers. The album costs over 145K KRW (105.96 USD). According to Financial News, a South Korean media outlet, the CD-player version of the group's forthcoming album is expected to surpass 1 million sales in the future.

The CD-player version of Armageddon is more expensive than a regular album. Despite its high price, more than a million people have reportedly added the album to their wish lists. On May 24, aespa commenced the pre-order of the CD version of the album, which instantly sold out. The Armageddon CDP version will officially be available on July 19, 2024.

According to Korea Joongang Daily, SM Entertainment said,

"The (inclusion of a CD player) shows confidence in the album. It will provide an experience where fans can physically own and listen to music."

The aespa Armageddon album is scheduled to release on May 27, 2024, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).