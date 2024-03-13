The Seoul Series, a part of the 2024 MLB World Tour, is in full swing, as the much-awaited clash between the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres is only a week away. The two-game series will be played on March 20 and March 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome. A recent update coming from the league is about a South Korean girl group to star in the series. According to MLB Twitter, global K-pop sensation Aespa will perform at the Seoul Series.

Another top global K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will also feature in the much anticipated Seoul Series.

The development has left MLB fans in awe as they await Opening Day.

"Wait, multiple huge K Pop groups?? Dang, props to you MLB, gotta say I’m impressed!" one fan said.

"This is gonna be globally epic! Go Dodgers 🔥⚾️," another fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Aespa is a group of four girls and was formed by SM Entertainment. The four members are Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The group made its debut on Nov. 17, 2020, when they released their single "Black Mamba."

(G)I-DLE girl group was founded in 2018 by Cube Entertainment. It has five members, namely Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua.

Earlier, Soompi reported that EXO's Baekhyun will perform the national anthem of South Korea and the USA at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Mar. 21.

Multiple Dodgers players sent home owing to illness, a precautionary measure before they leave for Seoul Series

According to journalist Jack Harris, multiple Dodgers players have caught undisclosed illness ahead of the Seoul Series. This includes Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, and assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness. The news was confirmed by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

It's unclear whether the infield duo of Lux and Muncy will play the next spring game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

The move is taken as a precautionary measure, given they don't want to expose the illness in the camp before they get on the 13-hour flight to Seoul.

Game 1 will see Tyler Glasnow start for the Dodgers whereas for Padres, Yu Darvish will take the mound.

