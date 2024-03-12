EXO's Baekhyun will grace MLB Seoul Series, with Korean star set to perform national anthem for Dodgers vs Padres Game

The Seoul Series, a part of the 2024 MLB World Tour, will be played between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. The series will have two games, which will be played on Mar. 20 and Mar. 21.

According to Soompi, EXO’s Baekhyun will be singing the Korean national anthem and that of the United States at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 21.

Last year, Baekhyun also performed during the League of Legends World Championship 2023 Opening Ceremony.

This is the first time the MLB will play a regular-season game in South Korea, so the anticipation is through the roof.

Dodgers vs Padres: Starters for Seoul Series

Amid the anticipation ahead of the Seoul series, both clubs have announced their starters for Games 1 and 2. Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for the Dodgers, while Yu Darvish will start for the Padres.

This will be Glasnow's second career Opening Day start, having done so for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. For Darvish, it will be his fourth career Opening Day start. He pitched on Opening Day for the Texas Rangers in 2017 and the Padres in 2021 and 2022.

For Game 2, Japanese pitching sensation Yoshiobu Yamamoto will make his debut for the Dodgers, while Joe Musgrove will take the mound for the Padres.

There will be a lot of eyes on Yamamoto this year, who signed a whopping 12-year, $325 million deal this offseason.

His young career is filled with various accolades, including three straight MVP awards in Japan and three straight Eiji Sawamura Awards, Japan's Cy Young equivalent.

The Dodgers won 100 games last year but couldn't go deeper in October. Their run was cut short by divisional rivals, the Arizona Diamondbacks, who swept them in three NLDS games.

For the Padres, this will be another year where they won't be making a loud noise. They haven't made big offseason splurges following the 2023 season and will go as the underdogs for the Seoul Series.

