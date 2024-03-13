Dodgers News Today: Gavin Lux, Max Muncy and more sent home due to illness ahead of trip to South Korea

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a week away from their regular season. The team is gearing up to leave for Seoul, South Korea, where they kick off their campaign against the San Diego Padres, a two-game series scheduled for Mar. 20 and 21.

However, it seems illness has plagued the Dodgers camp, as multiple members of the team are affected. According to Jack Harris of the LA Times, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy and assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness were sent home owing to illness and to avoid any spread of the same in the clubhouse.

The nature of the illness is not known yet. Moreover, it will be decided later if Lux and Muncy will play the next spring training game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

This move is more of a precautionary measure, as the camp doesn't want the illness to spread before getting on a 13-hour flight to Japan.

Dodgers and Padres starters for Seoul Series announced; Tyler Glasnow to start first game

Ahead of the much-anticipated Seoul Series, both NL West clubs have announced their Opening Day starters.

For LA, Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for Game 1. He was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this offseason. In three starts this spring training, he has gone 1-0 for a 0.90 ERA, along with 14 strikeouts across 10.0 innings pitched.

Meanwhile, the Padres will hand the ball to Yu Darvish, who will spearhead the rotation in 2024. In three starts this spring training, Darvish has gone 2-0 for a 2.89 ERA along with 10 strikeouts across 9.1 innings pitched.

In Game 2, the Dodgers will start Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, while the Padres will start Joe Musgrove. Yamamoto will get extra attention, as he will make his much-anticipated major league debut after signing a whopping 12-year, $325 million deal.

Musgrove, meanwhile, will be up against the MVP trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers won 100 games last season, but their postseason hopes were cut short by their rivals, Arizona Diamondbacks, who swept them in three NLDS games.

