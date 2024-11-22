“Legends supporting legends”- Fans react as Bruno Mars gives shoutout to BLACKPINK's Rosé, celebrating ‘APT’ chart-topping success

On Thursday, November 21, American singer Bruno Mars shared an Instagram Story congratulating BLACKPINK's Rosé for their duet track APT.’s chart-topping success. Mars shared another Story on his Instagram, which featured APT. ranked as #1 on Billboard Japan Hot 100. The duo released their smashing hit single on October 18, 2024. APT. is the first pre-release track from Rosé’s eagerly awaited solo album, Rosie.

In addition to BLACKPINK's Rosé, Mars also gave a shoutout to his other recent collaborator Lady Gaga as they partnered on the track Die with a Smile, which came out on August 16, 2024. His Story stated:

“My girls Gaga and Rosie out here making history!”

BLACKPINK's Rosé’s fans were excited about Bruno Mars’ encouraging shoutout for the female idol. As a result, Rosé’s followers flooded the internet with their praises for both singers. Expressing this sentiment, one X user stated:

“Bruno showing love to legends supporting legends—iconic energy all around”

While one dubbed this shoutout as an ‘iconic moment,’ another called Bruno Mars ‘sweet.’

“Bruno Mars shouting out Rosé is such an iconic moment! Two insanely talented artists showing love fans must be over the moon”- wrote another X user.

“Bruno oppa is so sweet”- commented a fan.

“BRUNO IS THE SWEETEST COLLABORATOR EVER OMG”- expressed an admirer.

“i’ll never forget how supportive bruno has been with our girl rosie”- commented a fan.

Several fans appreciated Bruno Mars for being supportive of his collaborators. A netizen said Bruno knows how to highlight a talent.

“This is wholesome all around. Showing love talented women hes worked with and respects.”- another user on X stated.

“I love that Bruno is always supporting artists he collab with.”- a fan stated.

“He loves their collaborations and admires that pair of talented women and the haters are annoyed by envy haha, the success and happiness of others bothers them”- another admirer stated.

“Bruno Mars always knows how to highlight talent! Rosé and Lady Gaga continue to break barriers and make their mark in music history.”- a fan commented.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars will be performing APT. at the 2024 MAMA Awards

On November 21, the official social media account of the MAMA Awards on X, @MnetMAMA, announced the live performance of BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars at the approaching awards event.

The 2024 MAMA Awards event is scheduled for November 22 and 23, 2024, at 6 pm and 3 pm KST, respectively. The ceremony will take place in Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. This performance will mark the first live performance of APT by BLACKPINK's Rosé.

The duo's inaugural duet, APT, serves as a pre-release song for Rosé's much-awaited album, Rosie, slated for release on December 6, 2024.

In addition to APT, Bruno Mars is also reported to be part of BLACKPINK's Rosé’s upcoming second pre-release song, Number One Girl. As reported by Joy News24, Bruno Mars will produce Rosé’s impending release, which is set to drop on November 22, 2024, at 12 am EST.

