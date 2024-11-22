"WE GOT THE DIRECTORSÉ"— Fans thrilled as BLACKPINK's Rosé drops self-directed music video for her pre-release single 'number one girl'

On November 22, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé released the music video for her second pre-release single, number one girl. The track is from her upcoming debut album, rosie, set to drop on December 6. Following her hit collaboration in Apt. with Bruno Mars, this latest track takes a more personal route, showcasing raw vulnerability.

What makes this release even more special is the accompanying music video, which marks Rosé’s debut as a director. Set during the quiet hours of dusk, the video is both intimate and raw. In scenes of her wandering through the quiet streets, Rosé captures the loneliness and longing conveyed in the song.

Fans quickly noticed her name in the video credits and flocked to social media to celebrate her creative control over the project. An X user, @sunnysunlisa, wrote:

"NUMBER ONE GIRL DIRECTED BY ROSÉ AND WE GOT THE DIRECTORSÉ IM SO PROUD."

Others also chimed in to praise the BLACKPINK vocalist for her participation. Many praised her for pouring her heart into not just the lyrics but also the storytelling behind the camera.

"Director, writer, composer, producer....main pop girl Rosé everyone," a fan commented on X.

"THE WAY MY JAW DROPPED WHEN THIS FLASHED," an X user wrote.

"just pure talent she’s incredible," another person remarked.

"genius, this video is 480p.. feels like 2000..rose is really smart girl..," a fan added.

The track number one girl delves into themes of yearning and the simple yet powerful need for love and validation. The lyrics read:

“I’d give it all up if you told me that I’d be the number one girl in your eye."

Fans and netizens praised the artist for showing her vulnerability in the song.

"ROSEANNE HAS DONE IT ONCE AGAIN…THAT IS THE SONG OF THE YEAR," a fan mentioned.

"cried. i love you so much, uri number one girl," another person remarked.

More about BLACKPINK's Rosé's latest releases

With number one girl, Rosé's hands-on involvement in the creative process excites fans even more for her album rosie, which promises to showcase a side of her we’ve never seen before.

The song’s lyrics explore themes of longing and the need for validation, with lines that resonate deeply with listeners. This release follows the singer’s record-breaking collaboration with Bruno Mars on Apt., which dominated the charts earlier this year.

The track held the top spot on the Worldwide iTunes Songs chart for 25 days, earning the title of the longest-running #1 song by a K-pop female act. It also reigned on Apple Music's Global Chart for 29 days.

The Gone singer's journey as a soloist began in December 2023 when YG Entertainment announced that she and her bandmates renewed their contracts for group activities but chose different paths for their individual careers. By mid-2024, the singer-songwriter signed with The Black Label and Atlantic Records.

Fans are now eagerly counting down to rosie, with the number one girl offering a glimpse of the artistic depth and emotional storytelling they can expect.

