7 most memorable Oscar acceptance speeches of all time

The Oscars are one of the most anticipated events of each year. The prestigious awards are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Each year the acceptance speeches by the winners create a stir. While some speeches are emotional, others are political. Often artists have used the international platform to speak out on issues of importance or injustice.

Let's look at 7 memorable speeches delivered at the Academy Awards to date.

7 acceptance speeches at the Oscars that caused our jaws to drop

1) Marlon Brando - Best Actor Oscars Speech, 1973

Marlon Brando won the Best Actor award at the Oscars for Godfather in 1973. After he declined the award to let Sacheen Littlefeather speak at the ceremony, he created history. Possibly the most iconic speech in the history of the Oscars, Sacheen's speech criticized Hollywood for its portrayal of Native Americans and its lack of diverse representation.

2) Brendan Fraser - Best Actor Oscar Speech, 2023

Brendan Fraser's return to cinema was celebrated by fans all around the world. But his Academy Award win for The Whale led to one of the most memorable speeches at the ceremony. With tears in his eyes, he thanked the "whale-sized hearts" of his crew that allowed him to reach the podium.

3) Leonardo DiCaprio - Best Actor Oscar Speech, 2016

After a long wait, The Revenant star won an Oscar for his performance. Leonardo DiCaprio's passion for the environment was brought to focus when he chose to speak on indigenous people. While making a point about climate change, he also reiterated how it was a threat to several kinds of species.

4) Gwyneth Paltrow - Best Actress Oscars Speech, 1999

Gwyneth Paltrow won the Best Actress award for Shakespeare in Love. Her teary-eyed acceptance speech in 1999 is still one of the most memorable moments from that year. While paying tribute to her mother Blythe Danner who was suffering from oral cancer, the actress could not hold back tears.

5) Frances McDormand - Best Actress Oscar Speech, 2018

Frances McDormand's speech began by thanking her husband, Joel Coen, and her son Pedro McDormand Coen. The actor then proceeded to ask the female nominees from every category to stand with her. She pleaded with Meryl Streep to be the first. McDormand asked the men in the room to listen to the stories of these women.

Her final note of "inclusion rider", won every heart in the room. The actor's win for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the 90th Academy Awards was her fifth nomination and second win.

6) Troy Kotsur - Best Supporting Actor, 2022

Making history as the first male deaf actor to win the Oscars, Troy Katsur made history at the 94th Academy Award ceremony. Winning the award for Coda, Troy's speech was heartwarming. He began by mentioning how difficult it was to be a deaf actor in Hollywood. While paying tribute to his dad he mentioned,

"My dad, he was the best signer in our family. But he was in a car accident, and he became paralysed from the neck down. And he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero."

Troy's emotional speech about inclusion received applause from the esteemed room.

7) Halle Berry - Best Actress Oscars Speech, 2002

Halle Berry was the first African-American person to win the Best Actress award. Collecting her award for Monster's Ball, Halle Berry was teary-eyed and grateful. Being the first Black woman to receive this award, she dedicated it to all the people of color working tirelessly in the industry without recognition. The actor's speech reminded the audience of the deep social injustice persisting in Hollywood and made it a very memorable moment in film history.

These 7 acceptance speeches at the almost century-old award ceremony will forever be etched in the audience's memory.