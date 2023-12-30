7 must-watch Netflix Original movies released in 2023

Netflix Original movies have become known for their high-quality imaginative narratives. As one of the biggest streaming platforms, Netflix has a considerable collection of movies across different genres. Amidst the variety, subscribers tend to pay close attention to new releases when they are Netflix Original movies. The heightened interest stems from the continued success of such titles over the years.

Some popular titles that viewers will recognize include Don't Look Up (2021), All Quiet on the Western Front (2022), Roma (2018), and more. Over the years, many well-made Netflix Original movies have gone on to win multiple awards.

In 2023, the streaming platform released a variety of titles ranging from animation to romantic comedies. However, some movies fared better in terms of gripping plots and cinematography. These particular titles, released in 2023, showcase everything that draws viewers to Netflix Original movies: intelligent writing, refreshing perspectives, immersive visuals, and memorable acting.

Fanfic, Nyad and 5 other Netflix Original movies released in 2023 that are too good to miss out on

1) Blood & Gold (April 2023)

Directed by Peter Thorwarth, this Netflix Original movie is set during the latter half of World War II. A German deserter, Heinrich (Robert Maaser), is rescued by a young woman named Elsa (Marie Hacke). Their fates begin to intertwine when German forces arrive at a nearby village looking for hidden gold.

The well-acted engaging plot has enough excitement and depth to keep viewers hooked till the end. This is especially a good option for those who enjoy thought-provoking war movies.

2) Fanfic (May 2023)

This Netflix Original movie explores a queer coming-of-age story. Directed by Marta Karwowska, it stars Alin Szewczyk in the lead. It made headlines as it is the first Polish movie with a transgender actor playing a transgender character.

Tosia, a 17-year-old transgender boy, assumes the name Tosiek. The narrative showcases the protagonist's family dynamics and a budding romance with a new classmate. The movie shines in the way it explores the complexities of coming out and gender issues.

3) The Great Seduction (August 2023)

In this Netflix Original movie, the story focuses on the residents of a forgotten fishing village. They are happy when a fish packing company wants to establish itself in the village. They are hopeful that it will help revive the town. However, the company has a requirement that the island have one doctor among its permanent residents. So, they make a plan to "seduce" a city doctor to move in.

Directed by Celso R. García, it is a remake of Seducing Doctor Lewis (2003). Humorous and endearing, this movie will charm the viewers and make them smile.

4) El Conde (August 2023)

Directed by Pablo Larraín, this Netflix Original movie is a black comedy horror film. It stars Jaime Vadell as Augusto Pinochet, a Chilean dictator who is revealed to be a vampire. After being around for 250 years, he loses his will to live, which starts to worry those close to him.

Quirky and engaging, this movie holds the attention of the viewer throughout its runtime. Inspired concepts and captivating storytelling make this a must-watch.

5) Ballerina (October 2023)

Viewers who enjoy revenge narratives should make a point to watch this Netflix Original movie directed by Lee Chung-hyun. Jang Ok-ju (Jeon Jong-seo) is a former bodyguard. The death of her best friend takes a toll on her. She then makes up her mind to carry out her friend's last wish, which is to get revenge on those who caused her harm.

Viewers will recognize Jeon Jong-seo for her role in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (2022). The actor does a great job portraying the angry, hardened protagonist, who will go to any lengths to fulfill her friend's dying wish. She effortlessly carries the narrative and keeps the audience invested in the plot.

6) Nuovo Olimpo (October 2023)

Emotional and romantic, this Netflix Original movie focuses on two young men who meet in late-1970s Rome. Their connection grows as they continue to meet and interact. However, life takes them on different paths. Damiano Gavino and Andrea Di Luigi star in the lead.

The beautiful cinematography is one of the main highlights of this movie, directed by Ferzan Özpetek. Also, the leads have great chemistry on-screen, which makes the viewer want to root for a happy ending.

7) Nyad (October 2023)

This Netflix Original movie marks the feature-film directorial debut of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Starring Annette Bening in the lead, it is a biopic that focuses on the life of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad. It gives viewers more insight into her efforts to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. It also stars Jodie Foster as Bonnie Stoll.

Motivational and uplifting, this film excels not only because of its well-written narrative but also because of the stellar performances of its lead cast.

Cinephiles looking for binge-worthy titles should check out these engaging and compelling Netflix Original movies released in 2023.