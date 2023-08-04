Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Lee Soo Hyuk, and more participate in official script reading TVING’s upcoming drama Queen Woo

Queen Woo, a TVING drama that is currently under production, recently gathered all its stars for an official script reading session. Some of the biggest names of the industry like Ji Chang-Wook, Lee So-Hyuk, Jeon Jong-Seo, and Kim Moo-Yeol are set to star in this upcoming period drama.

So far, the staff of the K-drama consists of Director Jeong Se-Kyo and scriptwriter Lee Byung-Hak, who is entrusted with the responsibility of writing engaging dialog and assigning roles to this stellar line-up.

Set in the bygone era of South Korean history, the narrative of Queen Woo will unfold the rich tapestry of ancient times. This drama is supposed to be a creative fusion of politics and melodrama, centering its compelling storyline around one of the most notable historical figures, Queen Woo Hee, or Lady U. Impressively, Queen Woo also holds the distinction of being the sole individual in Korean history to ascend the throne as queen on two separate occasions.

TVING's upcoming period drama, Queen Woo, will see Jeon Jeong-Seo in the titular role

On August 3, 2023, the official script reading session for the new forthcoming periodic drama took place. This drama will be released in 2024.

The recent session saw the likes of esteemed stars, who are some of the most popular names are of the Korean entertainment industry. Some of these names were Jeon Jong-Seo, Kim Moo-Yeol, Ji Chang-Wook, Jung Yu-Mi, Lee Soo-Hyuk, Park Ji-Hwan, Jeon Bae-Soo, Jo Ha- Chul, Kim Do-Yoon, Lee Ha-Woo, Kang Young-Seok, Jung Jae-Kwang, Song Jae-Rim, Park Bo-Kyung, and a few more.

Among these distinguished artists, the titular role of Queen Woo, characterized by grace, intelligence, beauty, and compassion, will be portrayed by Jeon Jeong-Seo. Meanwhile, Ji Chang-Wook takes on the character of her on-screen spouse, the historical ruler Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, also known as Go Nam-Moo.

Park Ji-Hwan, who will bring the character Mu Gol to life, will be the head of the royal guard directly serving the King and command attention with his authoritative presence. Similarly, Lee So-Hyuk will embody one of the princes contending for the throne. Roles of other actors are yet to be disclosed.

The script reading provided an early insight into the actors' portrayals, leaving directors and the production team gratified by their choice of cast. As lines were acted out through the readings, it became evident that the selected artists were well-suited for their roles.

Reflecting on the occasion, the production team expressed contentment, with the cast's exceptional involvement and commitment to their characters saying:

"We felt that all the actors’ teamwork was already perfect from the first meeting. It was to the point that we were under the illusion that the characters in the script had come to life. As we’ve just started filming, I hope everyone can complete [filming for this drama] safely without getting hurt. Please look forward to it."

With some of the biggest names of the industry, Queen Woo promises to be a high-grossing drama. Blending politics and drama, the K-drama will revolve around the real-life story of Queen Woo Hee, a historical figure who made history.

As the actors gathered for the first script reading, excitement grows for a drama that's expected to leave a lasting impression in the world of K-dramas.