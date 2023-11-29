7 winter clothing staples for kids

Winter is fast approaching, and now is the time to update one's wardrobe to include essential apparel like jackets and boots. Parents are also expected to keep an eye out for children's winter essentials to ensure the little ones are cozied up and protected from the harsh elements.

Children are always engaged in physical activities irrespective of the weather— opting to build snowmen and create angels in the snow. Whether they are visiting friends or playing in the snow, kids must be bundled up in warm winter clothes that are insulating, durable, and comfortable to wear.

From beanies and neck warmers to gloves and socks, this list features some of the best staple clothing for kids in the cold season.

Winter wardrobe must-haves for kids

1. The Outdoor Master kid's ski socks

The Outdoor Master kid's ski socks (Image via Amazon)

These quality socks are dressed in a bright blue colorway and are lightweight and breathable. The moisture-wicking elements help to keep the feet dry and warm. These innovative socks are equipped with NON-SLIP CUFF to ensure that the socks do not slip down and remain at the intended height. The socks are itch-free and reach up to kids' calves. Shop these essentials for 15.99 US Dollars on Amazon.

2. Autwarm girls' hooded cardigan

The The Autwarm girls' hooded cardigan (Image via Amazon)

This beige-colored cardigan has a silhouette of a hoodie and is suitable for wearing indoors in the cold season. The material from stretch yarn and nylon offers warmth and is great for children's skin. The hooded neck ensures that the head and neck area are kept warm and protected. This product is available for 23 US Dollars on Amazon.

3. Dream Pairs girl's mid-calf winter snow boots

The Dream Pairs girl's mid-calf winter snow boots (Image via Amazon)

These stylish boots are the ideal choice for the cold weather as they feature a thick, green, fluffy faux fur lining that ensures extra warmth in the cold. The non-slip TPR outsole provides grip and traction for kids to safely naviagate snowy terrain. The splash-resistant vamp is placed to repel moisture and keep the feet dry and warm for more comfort. The off-white color and overall stylish design make these boots a worthy addition to kids' winter wardrobes. They are available on Amazon for 38.99 US Dollars.

4. The Rahhint kid's winter gloves

The Rahhint kid's winter gloves (Image via Stock X)

Rahhint offers two winter glove options for the upcoming season— the fur-lined pair and the one without fur. The gloves are essential for winter as they are woven from 100% Merino wall and feature fleece inner lining to provide extra warmth for the hand. The stretchy gloves are fitted with a silicone print to make it easy for kids to grab their play gear as they brave the great outdoors in style.

The material is highly breathable and also includes a conductive fabric on the fingertips to enable kids to use their gadgets seamlessl,y even with the gloves on. Shop these high-performance gloves for 20.79 US Dollars on Amazon.

5. The Etsfmoa unisex beanie for kids

The Etsfmoa unisex beanie for kids (Image via Amazon)

This gorgeous pink beanie is not like the regular ones available. It is fitted with an LED light unit containing four bulbs. This innovative design serves a practical purpose by enhancing visibility during nighttime activities and reducing the potential for accidents in snowy conditions. Shop the product for 11.99 US Dollars on Amazon.

6. The Yatanam kids carf

The Yatanam kids scarf (Image via Amazon)

This baby blue scarf is a versatile piece of clothing that is fashionable and fit for children. It is practical and stretchy with a vertical striped design to ensure warmth for the neck and lower jaw. It is made from soft materials, making it feel good against the skin. Shop this must-have for 12.95 US Dollars on Amazon.

7. The Moerdeng kid's waterproof Jacket

The Moerdeng kid's waterproof Jacket (Image via Amazon)

Perhaps the most important item on this list, the Mowedeng jacket, is a must-have this winter. Its versatility lies in the fusion of breathability with a waterproof outer shell and completely sealed seams, ensuring that the cold and snow are effectively kept at bay. The denim blue colorway also ensures that it can be stylishly paired with a vast number of outfits. Shop this multipurpose jacket for 42.39 US Dollars on Amazon.

These good quality clothing staples this winter are also perfect for gifting. Shop them now before the Christmas rush!