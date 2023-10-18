MSCHF Big Black Boot: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The MSCHF Big Black Boot is poised to be the next big thing in the ever-evolving world of contemporary footwear. With a legacy of creating waves in the industry, MSCHF is gearing up for another exhilarating release, promising to be a blend of design innovation and urban chic.

Following the footsteps of the memorable BIG RED BOOT and the striking BIG RED BOOT (Yellow) in collaboration with Crocs, this new entrant is already generating significant buzz, alluding to the brand's expertise in keeping the audience eagerly awaiting.

While the boot, draped in a subtle black hue, represents a departure from its vibrant predecessors, it promises to uphold the same boldness and style that's become synonymous with the MSCHF brand.

For those wondering about the specifics: there's a growing anticipation that the BIG BLACK BOOT might debut around Black Friday, which falls on November 24. And if you're already planning your purchase, prepare to invest $350 USD via MSCHF's website, aligning with the pricing of its predecessor, the BIG RED BOOT.

MSCHF Big Black Boot is releasing on November 24

Brooklyn's very own MSCHF has carved a niche for itself as the audacious player in the creative footwear industry.

Known for their disruptive designs and strategic collaborations, they have successfully captured the essence of contemporary trends, turning footwear into sensational conversation starters. Their ability to merge art with wearability is truly unparalleled in today's market.

Design & Aesthetics

Maintaining the playful spirit of the series, the MSCHF Big Black Boot showcases an Astro Boy-inspired design that pays homage to the original's distinctive appearance. Differing from Crocs' interpretation, this version promises to be a unique entity in its own right.

Official Teasers & Packaging

Leveraging the power of social media, MSCHF partnered with influential personalities to provide sneak peeks into the product. Fans were treated not only to the shoe's first looks but also to its official packaging, adding to the growing anticipation.

Unique Branding

An intriguing addition to the MSCHF Big Black Boot is the branded card that comes with it, bearing the words "Patent Pending." Given MSCHF's history of attracting imitations, especially after the release of the BIG RED BOOT, it seems the brand might be taking a proactive approach to safeguard its innovative designs.

While an official date remains under wraps, there's speculation that the BIG BLACK BOOT might make its grand debut around Black Friday, falling on November 24.

MSCHF Big Black Boot overview (Image via Twitter/@JustFreshKicks)

Fans can expect a price tag of $350 USD for this MSCHF Big Black Boot, staying consistent with the pricing of the original BIG RED BOOT.

With the MSCHF Big Black Boot, the Brooklyn-based trailblazers are poised to cement their reputation as trendsetters in the footwear arena.

As the world eagerly waits for its official drop, one thing is certain: the BIG BLACK BOOT is set to be the next internet sensation. Mark your calendars and ensure you're part of this fashion revolution.