Fans are criticizing custom Le Sserafim x MSCHF Big Black Boots: “Those boots are unforgiven”

The art collective MSCHF has yet again succeeded in capturing the attention of sneakerheads worldwide with the launch of a custom boot in collaboration with K-pop group Le Sserafim. The duo recently launched a black version of the viral Big Red Boot, also known as Astro Boy Boots.

On May 1, Le Sserafim premiered their song, Unforgiven, from their recent album of the same name. The group's maknae (youngest member), Hong Eunchae, was seen wearing the collaborative custom "Big Black Boots" in the MV of the song.

Eunchae later showed off the custom boots via her official Instagram handle, and captioned the post:

"Big LESSERAFIM Boot."

Seeing the boots, netizens were shocked and soon subjected the new launch to relentless criticism.

@nyasai_ commented “Those boots are unforgiven” (Image via @hhh.e_c.v / Instagram)

Fans mock the latest Le Sserafim x MSCHF Big Black Boots, worn by Hong Eunchae in the Unforgiven MV

Fans were not happy with the latest launch and criticized the boots, pointing out that they would be difficult to walk in. One particular netizen seemed wary of the boot but was ready to accept it because of the idol:

"I hate those boots but its ok bc its eunchae."

Other fans compared the boots to mickey mouse and roblox shoes.

Fans reaction to the Le Sserafim x MSCHF Big Black Boots, which were worn by Hong Eunchae in the Unforgiven song (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans criticize the Big Le Sserafim boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite the heavy criticism against the boots, some netizens were impressed with the boots and wanted a pair for themselves. They further commented that the maknae of Le Sserafim looked cute in them, adding that Eunchae was "queen of those boots."

Fans find the Big Le Sserafim boots cute (Image via Sportskeeda)

More details about the custom Le Sserafim x MSCHF Big Black Boots

The New York collective MSCHF has gained huge recognition for its avant-garde exhibitions and outlandish ideas. However, the label's most contentious and popular products have come from its footwear collection. Since the very start, the label has launched both iconic and infamous sneakers ranging from the Satanic sneakers to the newly launched Super Normal.

The collective has also faced multiple lawsuits, such as the time when Vans' sued them for Wavy Baby and Nike sued them for the AF1-patented Super Normal shoes. Despite that, the NYC-based art collective continues to revolutionize the sneaker game and launched a brand new iteration of the February-released Big Red Boots.

In collaboration with the K-Pop group Le Sserafim, the brand has now produced custom Big Black Boots. These absurdly large boots distort reality as the anime-inspired silhouette applies 2D design to a 3D environment. The description of these new chunky boots on the MSCHF’s website reads,

"Cartoon boots for a cool 3d world. Cartoonishness is an abstraction that frees us from the constraints of reality. If you kick someone in these boots they go boing!”

It continues:

"Unreality achieves what cartoons have known for decades: abstracted forms convey their core idea with an immediacy that a fully realized form cannot. This is why animation can convey coherent motion in a fraction of the frames live action requires.”

roo ˚.♡ @cafewindows help eunchae is really wearing the custom MSCHF x le sserafim big black(?) boots help eunchae is really wearing the custom MSCHF x le sserafim big black(?) boots 😭 https://t.co/X6mEzxeJIu

The silhouette's large, exaggerated design comes constructed out of EVA foam with a rubber outer shell, truly bringing the cartoon shoes to life. The complete rubber shell is covered in a uniform shade of black, and the design avoids any angular or aggressive edges to make the boot look as smooth as possible.

The boots were worn by Eunchae for her recent promotional activities. The once bright red footwear was seen repainted in a full black coating and even featured the K-pop girl group’s logo on the toe box area.

Although official information for the custom boots haven't been announced by either of the parties yet, one can be fairly certain that the MSCHF’s Big LESSERAFIM Boot is purely a customized pair for the promotional shots. It is also expected that the boots will not be seeing a public release.

In the Unforgiven MV, fans can spot Eunchae wearing the boots at 2:25 seconds.

More about Le Sserafim's Unforgiven album

LE SSERAFIM is a K-Pop girl group consisting of five members - Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae. The girl group recently released their first full studio album, titled UNFORGIVEN. The album features multiple hit songs, including Antifragile and Fearless (2023).

According to Hanteo chart, the album has currently accumulated a whopping 1 million copies sold on the first day of its release, which has set a new impressive record among K-pop female groups.

Poll : 0 votes