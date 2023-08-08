7 worst superhero movies of all time

Despite the superhero genre being one of the most celebrated subjects in Hollywood, there have been several films where the heroes have failed to impress. From lacklustre plotlines to cringeworthy dialogues, these films stand as a reminder that even films about heroes can sometimes prove to be unsuccessful.

From Catwoman to Fantastic Four, there have been numerous films that have failed to achieve their desired intent, disappointing eager fans and movie lovers.

1) Fantastic Four (2015)

Directed by Josh Trank, Fantastic Four stars Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell. The movie was a box-office bomb, failing to impress critics and audiences alike. The movie also failed financially and received criticism for its direction, performances, and dialogues.

The film follows the lives of the four main characters after they accidentally acquire superpowers after teleporting to an alternate universe. The four superheroes are forced to unite in order to save the planet from Victor Von Doom, a scientist-turned-villain.

2) Catwoman (2004)

Directed by Jean-Christophe Comar, Catwoman stars Halle Berry in the lead role, alongside Benjamin Bratt, Lambert Wilson, Frances Conroy, Alex Borstein, and Sharon Stone. The film received poor reviews and ratings, with criticism for its direction, screenplay, special effects, performances and its lack of connection to its source material.

The film tells the story of Patience Phillips, a docile woman who turns into a vigilante after being revived by an Egyptian Mau cat. Patience develops catlike superpowers, which she uses to uncover a dangerous conspiracy at the cosmetics company where she works.

3) Son of the Mask (2005)

A sequel to the 1994 hit movie, Son of the Mask is directed by Lawrence Guterman and stars Jamie Kennedy, Alan Cumming, Traylor Howard, Kal Penn, Steven Wright, Bob Hoskins, and others. Unlike its predecessor, the film was a failure at the box office and was heavily criticized by audiences and critics alike.

The film follows the adventures of Tim Avery, his son Alvey, and his dog, Otis. After discovering a mask created by Loki, the God of Mischief, Tim finds himself possessed with special powers.

After conceiving his son Alvey by the powers of the mask, Tim tries to figure out parenthood while raising a child with superpowers.

4) Elektra (2005)

A spin-off of the 2003 film Daredevil, Elektra is directed by Rob Bowman, and stars Jennifer Garner in the titular role. Despite praise for Garner's performance, the film was a critical and commercial failure.

The film tells the story of Elektra Natchios, a trained martial arts fighter who later turns into an assassin. After she is hired to kill an innocent man and his daughter, she decides to protect them instead, learning the truth about herself and her journey along the way.

5) Batman & Robin (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher, the film stars George Clooney as Batman and Chris O'Donnell as Robin, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle, and Elle Macpherson. Despite its star cast, the film failed at the box office and earned negative reviews for a number of factors.

The film follows the adventures of Batman and Robin as they try to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from destroying Gotham City. However, they must also deal with personal problems and internal tensions that are made worse by the actions of the two villains.

6) Steel (1997)

Directed by Kenneth Johnson, Steel stars Shaquille O'Neal in the titular role along with Annabeth Gish as his partner Susan Sparks, and Judd Nelson as the antagonist Nathaniel Burke. The film was a box-office bomb and was severely criticized for its storyline and performances.

The film tells the story of John Henry Irons, a weapons designer who quits his job after one of his weapons ends up making his partner a paraplegic. Irons is forced to don the mantle of a superhero after Burke, who was initially responsible for Sparks' accident, decides to sell the weapons to criminal gangs.

7) Jonah Hex (2010)

Directed by Jimmy Hayward, Jonah Hex stars Josh Brolin in the lead role, alongside John Malkovich, Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender, Will Arnett, Michael Shannon and Wes Bentley. The movie was a massive commercial failure, earning poor reviews and criticism from audiences and critics alike.

The superhero film follows Jonah Hex, an ex-Confederate soldier turned bounty hunter. After Hex is attacked and his family murdered by Quentin Turnbull, he is revived by the Crow people which gives him the ability to communicate with dead people.

After the President of the United States discovers that Turnbull has plans of mass destruction, Hex is hired to stop Turnbull.

Despite this lineup of lacklustre superhero films, it has to be noted that the superhero genre possesses enduring resilience. Although there are a number of failed superhero films, the ones that do end up being massive hits are far more impressive and celebrated.

With a multitude of planned movies, shows and featurettes from the MCU as well as DC, it can be safely said that the genre of superhero films is definitely not going to meet its end anytime soon.