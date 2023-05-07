Marvel & DC: 10 superheroes who actually have villainous traits

In the world of comic books, superheroes and villains are often clearly defined. The heroes fight for justice, truth, and the greater good, while the villains seek power, dominance, and destruction.

However, as with many things in life, things are not always that simple. In fact, sometimes the line between superhero and villain can become blurred, with even the most noble of heroes exhibiting traits that could be seen as villainous.

Whether it is a willingness to use violence to achieve their goals, a tendency to manipulate others for their own ends, or a simple lack of compassion for their fellow human beings, here are 10 superheroes that possess traits that are more typically associated with villains. Yet they are heroes nonetheless, fighting for justice and doing their best to protect those around them.

The gray area of heroism: 10 superheroes with villainous tendencies in Marvel and DC

1) Wolverine (Marvel)

Being a superhero, Wolverine may be known for his rough exterior and reluctance to show his soft side, but he has also exhibited some villainous traits during his career.

Perhaps the most notable of these was his reputation as a ruthless killer. As a member of the X-Men, Wolverine has frequently been called upon to engage in combat, sometimes against other mutants, and his brutal tactics have earned him the nickname "the best there is at what he does". This reputation has put him at odds with some of his fellow heroes, who find his methods too extreme.

Another aspect of Wolverine's character that can be seen as villainous is his tendency towards violence and aggression. He has been known to lash out when provoked, and his instinctive nature often leads him into conflicts with those around him. At times, this has put him at odds with the more level-headed members of the X-Men, who struggle to rein in his more aggressive tendencies.

2) Batman (DC)

Batman's reputation as a dark knight and protector of Gotham City is well-known, but he has also shown himself to have some villainous traits during his career.

Perhaps the most obvious of these is his tendency toward violence and aggression. His methods of dealing with criminals often involve physical force, and he has been known to use intimidation, brute strength, and even torture to get what he wants. This has put him at odds with other heroes who prefer more peaceful methods, such as Superman.

Another aspect of Batman's character that can be seen as villainous is his obsession with control. He is known for being a control freak, insisting on doing everything himself and going to great lengths to ensure that his allies stay in line.

He has been known to monitor the activities of his fellow heroes without their knowledge or consent, and he has even gone so far as to develop contingency plans to take them down in case they ever turn against him. This level of paranoia puts him at odds with other heroes who value trust and transparency.

While this can be seen as an effective tactic for dealing with criminals, it is also morally questionable and puts him on the wrong side of the line between hero and villain.

3) Iron Man (Marvel)

Iron Man may be one of the most popular superheroes in the Marvel universe, but he has also shown some villainous traits during his career.

Perhaps the most obvious of these are his arrogance and ego. Tony Stark is known for his larger-than-life personality and his tendency to let his ego get the better of him. He has been known to act impulsively, putting himself and others in danger in order to prove himself or satisfy his own curiosity. This has put him at odds with other heroes who value caution and calculated risk-taking.

Iron Man's tendency to go it alone and ignore the advice of others can also be seen as villainous. He has a reputation for being a lone wolf, insisting on doing things his own way and only seeking help when it is absolutely necessary. This puts him at odds with other heroes who value teamwork and collaboration and can result in him making dangerous decisions that put himself and others in harm's way.

4) Deadpool (Marvel)

Being a superhero, Deadpool is known for his irreverent humor and unorthodox methods, but he has also exhibited some villainous traits during his career. Perhaps the most obvious of these is his willingness to kill without remorse.

Deadpool is a former mercenary who has been known to take on any job, no matter how dangerous or morally questionable. He has also killed numerous people, including innocent bystanders, without a second thought. His sense of humor and jovial demeanor can sometimes mask this dark side, but it is always lurking beneath the surface.

Another aspect of Deadpool's character that can be seen as villainous is his unpredictability. He is known for being highly erratic and unstable and can be difficult to control, even by those who are closest to him. This unpredictability can make him a dangerous ally and an even more dangerous enemy, and it has put him at odds with other heroes who prefer more stable and predictable allies.

5) Green Arrow (DC)

Green Arrow is a superhero who appears in American comic books published by DC Comics. He may be known as a swashbuckling adventurer and hero, but he has also shown some villainous traits during his career. Perhaps the most notable of these is his willingness to break the law in order to achieve his goals.

Being a superhero, Green Arrow is known for being a social justice advocate who fights against corruption and injustice, but his methods can sometimes put him at odds with the law. He has been known to engage in vigilantism, breaking into buildings and using force to apprehend criminals, which puts him on the wrong side of the law and can lead to conflict with other heroes.

Another aspect of Green Arrow's character that can be seen as villainous is his tendency towards selfishness and self-righteousness. He is known for believing that he knows what is best for everyone and can sometimes be dismissive of other points of view. This can make him a difficult ally, which puts him on the wrong side of the line between hero and villain.

6) Punisher (Marvel)

The Punisher is a controversial figure in the Marvel universe, known for his uncompromising stance on crime and his willingness to use brutal methods in order to achieve his goals. Perhaps the most obvious of these methods is this superhero's willingness to kill without remorse.

The Punisher is a former Marine who lost his family to violent criminals, and he has devoted his life to exacting revenge on those who commit violent crimes. He has been known to kill without hesitation, and his brutal methods have put him at odds with other heroes who prefer to use more peaceful methods.

The Punisher's propensity for violence and destruction can also be seen as villainous. He is known for using explosive devices and other weapons that cause significant collateral damage, which can put innocent people at risk. While he may see this as necessary in his fight against crime, it is also morally questionable and puts him on the wrong side of the line between hero and villain.

7) Doctor Strange (Marvel)

Doctor Strange may be known as the Sorcerer Supreme and one of the greatest heroes of the Marvel universe, but he has also shown himself to have some villainous traits during his career.

Being a superhero, perhaps the most notable of these is his arrogance and overconfidence. He is known for believing that he knows better than anyone else, and can be dismissive of the opinions and needs of others. This has put him at odds with other heroes on numerous occasions as they struggle to rein in his more reckless tendencies.

Another aspect of Doctor Strange's character that can be seen as villainous is his willingness to make deals with dark forces. As a sorcerer, he often finds himself in contact with demons and other malevolent entities, and he has been known to make pacts with them in order to achieve his goals.

While he may see this as necessary in his quest for power and knowledge, it is morally questionable and puts him on the wrong side of the line between hero and villain.

8) Quicksilver (Marvel)

Quicksilver may be known for his superhuman speed and agility, but he has also exhibited some villainous traits during his career. Perhaps the most notable of these is his arrogance and disregard for the feelings and opinions of others.

Being a superhero, he is known for being brash and overconfident and for being dismissive of those who do not share his worldview. This has put him at odds with other heroes on numerous occasions as they struggle to rein in his more reckless tendencies.

Another aspect of Quicksilver's character that can be seen as villainous is his willingness to break the law in order to achieve his goals. He has been known to engage in vigilantism and other illegal activities in order to take down those he deems to be criminals, putting him on the wrong side of the law and at odds with other heroes who value law and order.

9) Namor (Marvel)

Namor may be known as the King of Atlantis and a defender of the ocean, but he has also shown himself to be a complex and morally ambiguous character with some villainous traits. Perhaps the most notable of these is his volatile nature and tendency towards violence. He has been known to lash out at those who oppose him and can be difficult to control, even by those closest to him.

The superhero is known for being fiercely protective of Atlantis and its inhabitants, sometimes at the expense of other nations or groups. This has put him at odds with other heroes on numerous occasions, as they struggle to balance his desire to protect his people with the need to protect the greater good.

Namor's tendency towards isolationism and disregard for human life can also be seen as villainous. He has been known to view humans as inferior and not worthy of protection, which blurs the line between a hero and villain.

10) Martian Manhunter (DC)

Martian Manhunter, also known as J'onn J'onzz, is a complex and fascinating superhero in the DC universe. While he is generally considered to be a hero and a member of the Justice League, he has also exhibited some villainous traits during his career.

Perhaps the most notable of these is his tendency toward secrecy and manipulation. As a shapeshifter, he is able to take on any form he desires and has been known to use this ability to deceive and manipulate others in order to achieve his goals. This can make him a difficult ally and put him at odds with other heroes who value honesty and transparency.

Another aspect of Martian Manhunter's character that can be seen as villainous is his sometimes brutal methods. Being a superhero, he is known for being extremely powerful and being able to use his Martian abilities to take down even the strongest opponents. His tendency towards detachment and aloofness can also be seen as villainous.

This can make him seem cold and uncaring, which can put him at odds with other heroes who value emotional connection and empathy. However, it is worth noting that Martian Manhunter has also exhibited qualities of a selfless hero, such as when he sacrificed himself to save the Earth in the "Final Crisis" storyline.

Final Thoughts

The interesting aspect of these superhero characters is the way in which their villainous traits interact with their heroic qualities.

In some cases, their darker tendencies are a genuine cause for concern, potentially threatening the very people they are trying to save. In other cases, their villainous traits may simply be a reflection of the harsh realities they face in the course of their heroic duties.

Either way, it is a fascinating and complex dynamic that helps to make these characters all the more compelling.

