Black Panther 2: What ethnicity is Namor? Explained

Marvel comics' first antihero, Namor the Submariner, seems to have finally gotten much-deserved screen time with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the character's entry to the MCU has left many fans wondering about Namor's apparent changes from his comic origins. To be precise, his ethnicity seems to be in question since he doesn't look like his comic book counterpart.

In Marvel Comics, Namor is shown as a white-skinned male with pointy ears. However, his appearance in the latest MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks closest to a Hispanic male.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Marvel Comics.

Namor is the only white-skinned Atlantean in Marvel Comics

Namor, empowered by the Phoenix Force (Image via Marvel Comics)

Namor is one of the few characters introduced towards the start of Timely Comics (changed to Marvel comics later on) in 1939. Introduced as the son of a human sailor and an Atlantean princess, the Submariner was shown with pale skin, unlike the blue-skinned Atlanteans. Furthermore, the comics make it clear that Namor's ethnicity is half-Atlantean and half-white.

Thanks to his unique ancestry, the Submariner has the best of both worlds in terms of powers. Owing to his Atlantean heritage, Namor has the ability to talk to most aquatic life, can survive and heal his body underwater, and even has eyes adapted for the dark and dense underwater environment. In addition to most Atlanteans' abilities, Namor also has all the major superhero abilities, ranging from heightened speed, stamina, and strength, among other abilities.

However, the half-Atlantean has one unique ability in the comics: flying. As for whether or not it is a part of his unique mutation, neither Marvel Comics nor the Marvel Cinematic Universe touched on the topic.

How does MCU's Namor differ from Marvel Comics?

Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and in Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Comics)

As with most Marvel comic characters introduced in MCU, the studio has taken the liberty to change their origins. In the case of Namor, his appearance has been altered as well. Since this is his first appearance with the rest of the Atlanteans in the MCU, the studio has decided to go in a new direction with the Submariner in the new Black Panther movie.

In the MCU storyline, Namor is portrayed as the ruler of the Talokanil tribe, which came into existence after eating a plant laced with Vibranium. When the Spanish Conquistadors brought diseases to Mexico, the locals ate a blue underwater plant as medicine. While the plant cured the locals, it also gave them the ability to live and breathe underwater.

The unnamed plant further changed their anatomy and body's internal structure, allowing the tribe to relocate underwater as Talokans (Atlanteans in Marvel Comics). In time, Namor was born, the first natural Talokanil with physical mutations like winged feet and pointy ears.

Not coinciding with the story that Marvel Comics tells us about Namor and the Atlanteans, MCU takes a different route to how the Atlanteans (Talokans in MCU) came to be. As for the Submariner's ethnicity, the MCU depicts the antihero of Mexican descent.

Is Namor Aztec or Mayan?

Screengrab of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel Studios)

As the Spanish Conquistadors take over Mexico, Namor is shown as part of the indigenous Aztec population. It becomes clear with the apparent portrayal of Aztec culture in the movie. From the Aztec pyramids to the artwork seen in the movie, MCU drops big elements from the ancient culture, along with the Aztec Gods' shrines.

Moreover, the Marvel Cinematic Universe stays true to history by portraying the elimination of the Aztecs by the Spanish conquest as they bring diseases to the Aztec empire, which is precisely what Black Panther: Wakanda forever shows.

Hernandy - El Niño Sin Amor @Pollos_Hernandy Namòr is going to be such a fckn interesting character…



(Tenoch also confirms that the MCU’s Namor is around 500 years old) Namòr is going to be such a fckn interesting character…(Tenoch also confirms that the MCU’s Namor is around 500 years old) https://t.co/i0U8fW0XVh

To corroborate that Namor is Aztec, actor Tenoch Huerta said in an interview that the antihero "is around 500 years old." It was in the 16th century that the Spanish Conquest of the Aztecs began, which is where the story is set.

However, the above is a theory based on the actor's interview and the elements shown in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Namor can either belong to the Aztecs or the Mayans, and nothing can be said for sure until any official confirmation comes from Marvel Studios.

In other news, actor Tenoch Huerta, who is of Mexican descent, provides a near-perfect casting for Namor the Submariner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Poll : 0 votes