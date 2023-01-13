71st Miss Universe: Hosts, judges, contestants, and more

The 71st Miss Universe pageant competition will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The event will stream live on the Roku channel and website where Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor.
84 women from all across the world will compete in the competition, and only one will win the crown and a $250,000 cash prize. Out of 84 beautiful and talented women, only 16 will reach the semi-finals after an online voting poll. The final winner of the Miss Universe pageant will be selected by the following judges:
- Healveda’s founder and author Sweta Patel
- ImpactWayv ‘s Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen Ventrella (only as a preliminary judge)
- Journalist, author, and host Myrka Dellanos
- Miss Univer 2010, model and television host Ximena Navarrete
- Miss Universe 1998, model and lawyer Wendy Fitzwilliam
- Miss USA 2015, model and actress Olivia Jordan (only as a preliminary judge)
- Model and co-founder of Vyral Media PR Mara Martin
- O Skin Med Spa’s founder and CEO Olivia Quido
- Rapper and Singer Big Freedia
- Social media influencer, sports journalist, and model Emily Austin
Hosts of Miss Universe 2023
This is the first time that the paegent is being presented by an all-women's panel.
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins
44-year-old Jeannie is an American stylist known for her makeover show How Do I Look? and her daytime talk show The Real. She often hosts American Music Awards and shows for E!. Jenkins was the sideline reporter for ABC’s Holey Moley and was featured as an extra for many television shows on Insider and Extra TV.
Olivia Culpo
30-year-old Olivia Culpo is from Rhode Island and is known for winning the Miss Universe 2012 pageant. She now works as an actress, influencer, and model. Culpo has partnered with many brands, such as Uberliss and L'Oréal, as an influencer. She has also been featured in many reality TV shows and films like Model Squad, I Feel Pretty, and Venus as a Boy.
Who are the 84 competitors of Miss Universe 2023 paegent?
Only 16 delegates will reach the semi-finals after the ongoing voting process on Miss Universe's official website ends. The results of the same will be announced in the final ceremony.
- Albania: Deta Kokomani
- Angola: Swelia António
- Argentina: Bárbara Cabrera
- Armenia: Kristina Ayanian
- Aruba: Kiara Arends
- Australia: Monique Riley
- Bahrain: Evlin Khalifa
- Belgium: Chayenne Van Aarle
- Belize: Ashley Lightburn
- Bhutan: Tashi Choden
- Bolivia: Camila Sanabria
- Brazil: Mia Mamede
- British Virgin Islands: Lia Claxton
- Bulgaria: Kristina Plamenova
- Cambodia: Manita Hang
- Cameroon: Monalisa Mouketey
- Canada: Amelia Tu
- Cayman Islands: Chloe Powery-Doxey
- Chile: Sofia Depassier
- China: Jiang Sichen
- Colombia: María Fernanda Aristizábal
- Costa Rica: Fernanda Rodríguez
- Croatia: Arijana Podgajski
- Curaçao: Gabriëla Dos Santos
- Czech Republic: Sára Mikulenková
- Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez
- Ecuador: Nayelhi González
- El Salvador: Alejandra Guajardo
- Equatorial Guinea: Alba Isabel Obama
- Finland: Petra Hämäläinen
- France: Floriane Bascou
- Germany: Soraya Kohlmann
- Ghana: Engracia Mofuman
- Great Britain: Noky Simbani
- Greece: Korina Emmanouilidou
- Guatemala: Ivana Batchelor
- Haiti: Mideline Phelizor
- Honduras: Rebeca Rodríguez
- Iceland: Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir
- India: Divita Rai
- Indonesia: Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana
- Italy: Virginia Stablum
- Jamaica: Toshami Calvin
- Japan: Marybelen Sakamoto
- Kosovo: Roksana Ibrahimi
- Kyrgyzstan: Altynai Botoyarova
- Laos: Payengxa Lor
- Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun
- Malaysia: Cheam Wei Yeng
- Malta: Maxine Formosa
- Mauritius: Alexandrine Belle-Étoile
- Mexico: Irma Miranda
- Myanmar: Zar Li Moe
- Namibia: Cassia Sharpley
- Nepal: Sophiya Bhujel
- Netherlands: Ona Moody
- Nicaragua: Norma Huembes
- Nigeria: Hannah Iribhogbe
- Norway: Ida Hauan
- Panama: Solaris Barba
- Paraguay: Lia Ashmore
- Peru: Alessia Rovegno
- Philippines: Celeste Cortesi
- Poland: Aleksandra Klepaczka
- Portugal: Telma Madeira
- Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño
- Russia: Anna Linnikova
- Saint Lucia: Sheris Paul
- Seychelles: Gabriella Gonthier
- Singapore: Carissa Yap
- Slovakia: Karolina Michálčiková
- South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri
- South Korea: Hanna Kim
- Spain: Alicia Faubel
- Switzerland: Alia Guindi
- Thailand: Anna Sueangam-iam
- The Bahamas: Angel Cartwright
- Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey
- Turkey: Aleyna Şirin
- Ukraine: Viktoria Apanasenko
- United States: R'Bonney Gabriel
- Uruguay: Carla Romero
- Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel
- Vietnam: Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu
Tune into Roku TV on January 14 to find out who will be crowned the next Miss Universe.