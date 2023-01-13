71st Miss Universe: Hosts, judges, contestants, and more

The 71st Miss Universe pageant competition will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The event will stream live on the Roku channel and website where Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor.

84 women from all across the world will compete in the competition, and only one will win the crown and a $250,000 cash prize. Out of 84 beautiful and talented women, only 16 will reach the semi-finals after an online voting poll. The final winner of the Miss Universe pageant will be selected by the following judges:

Healveda’s founder and author Sweta Patel ImpactWayv ‘s Chief Marketing Officer Kathleen Ventrella (only as a preliminary judge) Journalist, author, and host Myrka Dellanos Miss Univer 2010, model and television host Ximena Navarrete Miss Universe 1998, model and lawyer Wendy Fitzwilliam Miss USA 2015, model and actress Olivia Jordan (only as a preliminary judge) Model and co-founder of Vyral Media PR Mara Martin O Skin Med Spa’s founder and CEO Olivia Quido Rapper and Singer Big Freedia Social media influencer, sports journalist, and model Emily Austin

Hosts of Miss Universe 2023

This is the first time that the paegent is being presented by an all-women's panel.

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins

44-year-old Jeannie is an American stylist known for her makeover show How Do I Look? and her daytime talk show The Real. She often hosts American Music Awards and shows for E!. Jenkins was the sideline reporter for ABC’s Holey Moley and was featured as an extra for many television shows on Insider and Extra TV.

Olivia Culpo

30-year-old Olivia Culpo is from Rhode Island and is known for winning the Miss Universe 2012 pageant. She now works as an actress, influencer, and model. Culpo has partnered with many brands, such as Uberliss and L'Oréal, as an influencer. She has also been featured in many reality TV shows and films like Model Squad, I Feel Pretty, and Venus as a Boy.

Who are the 84 competitors of Miss Universe 2023 paegent?

Only 16 delegates will reach the semi-finals after the ongoing voting process on Miss Universe's official website ends. The results of the same will be announced in the final ceremony.

Albania: Deta Kokomani

Angola: Swelia António

Argentina: Bárbara Cabrera

Armenia: Kristina Ayanian

Aruba: Kiara Arends

Australia: Monique Riley

Bahrain: Evlin Khalifa

Belgium: Chayenne Van Aarle

Belize: Ashley Lightburn

Bhutan: Tashi Choden

Bolivia: Camila Sanabria

Brazil: Mia Mamede

British Virgin Islands: Lia Claxton

Bulgaria: Kristina Plamenova

Cambodia: Manita Hang

Cameroon: Monalisa Mouketey

Canada: Amelia Tu

Cayman Islands: Chloe Powery-Doxey

Chile: Sofia Depassier

China: Jiang Sichen

Colombia: María Fernanda Aristizábal

Costa Rica: Fernanda Rodríguez

Croatia: Arijana Podgajski

Curaçao: Gabriëla Dos Santos

Czech Republic: Sára Mikulenková

Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez

Ecuador: Nayelhi González

El Salvador: Alejandra Guajardo

Equatorial Guinea: Alba Isabel Obama

Finland: Petra Hämäläinen

France: Floriane Bascou

Germany: Soraya Kohlmann

Ghana: Engracia Mofuman

Great Britain: Noky Simbani

Greece: Korina Emmanouilidou

Guatemala: Ivana Batchelor

Haiti: Mideline Phelizor

Honduras: Rebeca Rodríguez

Iceland: Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir

India: Divita Rai

Indonesia: Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana

Italy: Virginia Stablum

Jamaica: Toshami Calvin

Japan: Marybelen Sakamoto

Kosovo: Roksana Ibrahimi

Kyrgyzstan: Altynai Botoyarova

Laos: Payengxa Lor

Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun

Malaysia: Cheam Wei Yeng

Malta: Maxine Formosa

Mauritius: Alexandrine Belle-Étoile

Mexico: Irma Miranda

Myanmar: Zar Li Moe

Namibia: Cassia Sharpley

Nepal: Sophiya Bhujel

Netherlands: Ona Moody

Nicaragua: Norma Huembes

Nigeria: Hannah Iribhogbe

Norway: Ida Hauan

Panama: Solaris Barba

Paraguay: Lia Ashmore

Peru: Alessia Rovegno

Philippines: Celeste Cortesi

Poland: Aleksandra Klepaczka

Portugal: Telma Madeira

Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño

Russia: Anna Linnikova

Saint Lucia: Sheris Paul

Seychelles: Gabriella Gonthier

Singapore: Carissa Yap

Slovakia: Karolina Michálčiková

South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri

South Korea: Hanna Kim

Spain: Alicia Faubel

Switzerland: Alia Guindi

Thailand: Anna Sueangam-iam

The Bahamas: Angel Cartwright

Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey

Turkey: Aleyna Şirin

Ukraine: Viktoria Apanasenko

United States: R'Bonney Gabriel

Uruguay: Carla Romero

Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel

Vietnam: Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu

Tune into Roku TV on January 14 to find out who will be crowned the next Miss Universe.

